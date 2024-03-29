Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s date of separation matches the day McDermott initially announced the couple’s split on social media.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Spelling, 50, filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, on Friday, March 29. In the docs, the actress listed the exes’ date of separation as June 17, 2023.

That was the same day McDermott took to Instagram to announce he and Spelling had called it quits after nearly two decades of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott captioned throwback pics of himself and Spelling at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

McDermott raised eyebrows when he subsequently deleted the post hours later without any explanation. Spelling, for her part, did not address the breakup, nor did she share a public Father’s Day tribute to her estranged husband that weekend. The exes continued to fuel divorce rumors later that month after McDermott was spotted transporting boxes to a storage facility.

Earlier this month, Spelling and McDermott were spotted together at a park in California for the first time since their June 2023 split. Just days ago, the duo were photographed at a Los Angeles public storage facility on Tuesday, March 26. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress appeared to be upset after a seemingly tense exchange with her estranged husband.

While Spelling didn’t make their breakup official until Friday, the twosome have both moved on. In October 2023, McDermott was spotted holding hands with now-girlfriend, Lily Calo, in Los Angeles. Spelling, meanwhile, has been linked to Ryan Cramer since November 2023.

Late last year, McDermott opened up about how alcohol played a role in his and Spelling’s split. (The TV personality later revealed he was sober.)

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori,” he said to the Daily Mail in November 2023. “I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Following his candid conversation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Spelling was caught “off guard” by McDermott’s comments. “It was a lot of personal information about their family,” the source explained. “Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”

The twosome share children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also father to son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.