Tori Spelling and her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, were seen meeting up on Tuesday, March 26, and the reunion left Spelling in tears.

The two were spotted at a Los Angeles public storage facility, and photos from the Daily Mail showed Spelling, 50, breaking down in her car after a seemingly tense exchange.

Spelling and McDermott, 57, spent their time at the storage facility sorting through bins of their belongings. Their conversation ranged from amicable to bickering, the Daily Mail reported, with Spelling even hurling a large plastic bag of their belongings into the air.

When emotions cooled, McDermott took a moment to comfort Spelling before the two reportedly began “a more civilized conversation.”

Once they parted ways, Spelling climbed into her SUV and broke down in tears behind the wheel.

Spelling and McDermott have been married for 18 years but split 10 months ago. They share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott shares one son, Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

A source told Us at the time of Spelling and McDermott’s separation that they were not willing to go through an expensive divorce at the time.

“They both feel trapped,” the insider said last year. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”

Another source added that Spelling’s friends were concerned for her well-being.

“They try to reach her and hear no word back,” the second insider said. “And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on — if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed. They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”

Despite their emotional exchange this week, the pair previously appeared to be getting along well in their separation. They were spotted together at a park in Agoura Hills in February and came together earlier this month to celebrate Beau’s birthday with McDermott’s girlfriend, Lily Calo.

McDermott told Page Six that Spelling and Calo were getting along “fabulously,” sharing details of Beau’s birthday party at Dave & Buster’s.

“​​’They hang out when we’re all together. They’ll separate … they go and play video games together and then they go chat in the corner,” he said.

After Spelling and her children endured a turbulent living situation, staying in a $100-per-night hotel and later in an RV and then a rental home, they have now found a $15,000-per-month rental home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of L.A., according to the Daily Mail.