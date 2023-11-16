Tori Spelling is moving on with Ryan Cramer after her split from Dean McDermott — but much of their romance remains a mystery.

“Tori met Ryan through work, several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on November 2 after the actress, 50, was spotted on a date with Cramer one day prior.

The budding relationship came five months after McDermott, 56, announced his and Spelling’s separation via social media. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in June.

While McDermott deleted the post hours later, he seemingly confirmed their breakup once more in October when he was spotted packing on the PDA with Lily Calo. Spelling, meanwhile, was photographed getting cozy with Cramer out in Los Angeles on November 1.

Scroll down to learn more about Spelling’s new man:

1. What Is Ryan Cramer’s Job?

Cramer is the CEO and creative director for the Neuron Syndicate advertising agency. He cofounded the company with Sean Altorre in 2001. Prior to launching the agency, Cramer designed gaming packaging for Microsoft, according to his LinkedIn. He also previously worked as the Art Director for Toyota/Lexus.

2. Where Does Ryan Cramer Live?

The businessman resides in Los Angeles. His company is based in Santa Monica, California.

3. What Are Ryan Cramer’s Passions?

After attending ArtCenter College of Design in the ‘90s, Cramer explored his passion for photography. According to his Instagram, he is a street photographer and portrait artist.

4. Has Ryan Cramer Met Tori Spelling’s Kids?

Spelling shares children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with estranged husband McDermott. While neither Spelling nor Cramer have publicly addressed their romance, McDermott told the Daily Mail on Thursday, November 16, that “my kids like Ryan, and that’s just really important to me.”

5. What Does Dean McDermott Think of Ryan Cramer?

The Canadian actor confessed to Daily Mail on Thursday that he saw the photos of Spelling kissing Cramer and it “hurt” him. “Seeing Tori with Ryan … I know Ryan, I know him. He’s a really good man,” McDermott said. “He’s a smart man. He’s a funny man, and she looks so beautiful and healthy and happy in those pictures.”