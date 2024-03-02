Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott just publicly reunited for the first time in nearly nine months.

The exes were photographed together at a California park on Thursday, February 29, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Friday, March 1. Spelling, 50, sported a white graphic T-shirt and black cargo pants with straps while catching up with her estranged husband. McDermott, for his part, paired a black T-shirt and jeans with a white baseball cap and sunglasses.

The subject of the pair’s conversation is unknown, though both Spelling and McDermott, 57, were seen with apathetic looks on their faces.

The outing marked the first time the former couple have been seen in public together since announcing their split in June 2023. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, noting that he and Spelling would continue to “work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Not long after, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that despite their separation, the duo had no plans of getting an official divorce. “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling,” the insider shared. “They love each other and are not going to split.”

However, the estranged spouses have each been spotted hanging out with new partners. McDermott moved on with girlfriend Lily Calo in October 2023 while Tori has been romantically linked to Ryan Cramer since November 2023.

McDermott offered some insight into his and Spelling’s split in November 2023, telling the Daily Mail that his alcohol use played a big part in their breakup. “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori,” he explained. “I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

While celebrating his 57th birthday later that month, McDermott clarified in an Instagram post that he was “happy” and “sober” after moving into a sober house with eight other men.

Following the revelation, another source exclusively told Us that McDermott’s comments “took Tori off guard,” adding, “It was a lot of personal information about their family. Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.” The pair, who wed in 2006, share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott is also father to son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling and McDermott’s recent reunion lines up with comments a source exclusively shared with Us earlier this month. “Things are getting healthier,” the insider revealed, adding that Spelling was “treading lightly” during her interactions with McDermott. “But as long as Dean remains committed [to sobriety], Tori will continue to allow more access to the family,” the source stated.