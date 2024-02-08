Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are figuring out next steps as an estranged couple.

“Things are getting healthier,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about Spelling, 50, and McDermott’s current dynamic.

According to the insider, Spelling is “treading lightly” when it comes to her interaction with McDermott, 57. “But as long as Dean remains committed [to sobriety], Tori will continue to allow more access to the family,” the source adds.

Spelling and McDermott have weathered many ups and downs in the public eye since exchanging vows in 2006. The couple, who share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, have sparked split speculation several times.

McDermott, however, surprised people when he posted — and later deleted — a split announcement in June 2023.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

Six months later, McDermott candidly discussed his sobriety battle and how his issues with substance abuse led to him and Spelling parting ways.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he told the Daily Mail in December 2023. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

McDermott continued: “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

The actor recalled being at “the end” of his rope when he initially announced the breakup on social media. “I was literally at my wit’s end. That night, I was drinking, and I was into my pills,” he recalled. “After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up.”

McDermott has since found love with Lily Calo after completing 40-day inpatient treatment before moving to a sober group home for men. Spelling, for her part, has been spotted spending time with Ryan Cramer.

The source tells Us that McDermott has been able to have contact with his children after previously saying he hadn’t seen them in several months. Meanwhile, a second insider notes that McDermott and Spelling’s divorce will happen eventually.

“Tori and Dean are figuring out how to deal with their split,” the source shares. “Everything is complicated due to financial constraints, but they’re very much separated.”

For more on Spelling and McDermott’s new normal, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.