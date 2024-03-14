Dean McDermott is grateful to have girlfriend Lily Calo and ex Tori Spelling by his side throughout his sobriety journey.

“She’s a great support for me,” McDermott, 57, said to Page Six of Calo, 32,on Wednesday, March 13. “We check in with each other every day and keep each other accountable.”

McDermott added that he especially appreciated Calo’s encouragement when it was “not easy” at the start of getting sober. (McDermott and Calo began dating in October 2023, five months after he announced he and Spelling, 50, were separating after 17 years of marriage.)

Spelling and McDermott, meanwhile, have faced their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. However, is grateful to his estranged wife for always looking out for his best interests, even when they weren’t on the best of terms.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

“Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan,” McDermott said to the outlet. “She just wants me to be happy, bottom line, and she’s such an incredible woman that way.”

McDermott shared that Spelling is “one of the most generous people” he knows who always puts her loved ones before herself. (The exes share six children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also father to son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

“She wants the best for everybody,” he confessed. “Sometimes at the expense of her happiness, which is not good as we know. But that’s the kind of person she is.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids, More Her very own troop from Beverly Hills! Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children — but they aren’t the only family members in this brood. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. […]

McDermott has been candid about how alcohol played a role in his and Spelling’s breakup.

“I would wake up angry that I woke up and I have these five, six beautiful kids in my life, but I was so dark and hopeless, I couldn’t see that,” he told the Daily Mail in November 2023. “She came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence. She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face.”

Now, Spelling and McDermott are on seemingly good terms as they move forward. Since their split, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been linked to Ryan Cramer. Recently, Spelling even joined McDermott and Calo for a party where she enthusiastically greeted Calo as she arrived at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles last month.