Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have seemingly squashed any drama since their separation.

Spelling, 50, and McDermott, 57, were spotted together at a party at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 6, according to photos obtained by Page Six. When Spelling noticed McDermott and girlfriend Lily Calo arrive, she greeted them with hugs. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also gave Calo, 32, a kiss on the cheek as they embraced.

Additional photos featured Spelling and Calo playing rounds of arcade games side-by-side.

Spelling and McDermott got married in 2006, nearly 17 years before they separated. McDermott had announced via Instagram in June 2023 that he and Spelling called it quits. While he deleted his post within hours, he and Spelling did eventually split.

McDermott later claimed that he had an alcohol-induced outburst, which occurred in front of Spelling and their five kids, which led to the breakup. (The exes share children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” McDermott, who is currently sober and living in a men’s group facility, told the Daily Mail in November 2023. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

McDermott continued at the time: “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

After McDermott got clean, he moved on with Calo but remained at odds with Spelling.

“Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023. “Dean and Tori tried. Ultimately, they just want each other to be happy.”

Spelling, who has since been linked to Ryan Cramer, and McDermott first publicly reunited during an outing on March 1. They appeared apathetic while having a conversation in a Los Angeles park.

A second source previously told Us in February that their dynamic was “getting healthier” and Spelling is “treading lightly” regarding their interactions. “But as long as Dean remains committed [to sobriety], Tori will continue to allow more access to the family,” the source added.