Dean McDermott’s girlfriend, Lily Calo, has met his and Tori Spelling’s kids after a rocky road.

“My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend — a live-in girlfriend — who has met the kids,” Spelling, 50, said on her “Misspelling” podcast on Tuesday, April 30, during a conversation with country singer Sara Evans. “And I like her. I actually really like her. She’s supportive of him. They keep each other accountable. They’re sober.”

Spelling went on to say that it’s a “whole different” world with Calo in the mix.

McDermott, 57, initially revealed that he and Spelling had separated in a since-deleted Instagram post uploaded in June 2023. Months later, McDermott sparked romance rumors with Calo in October 2023 when they were photographed holding hands.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

At the time, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Spelling and McDermott were “headed for divorce” and that “it’s been that way for a while.”

McDermott subsequently revealed during a November 2023 interview with the Daily Mail that he hadn’t seen his kids since the blowup fight with Spelling that led to his Instagram post in June. (McDermott and Spelling share sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12.) McDermott said in the interview that he was struggling with his substance abuse.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he said at the time. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

The following month, a source told Us that things were still “chaotic” between the pair. “It’s a day-by-day process and things are not completely amicable,” the source said.

Months later, Spelling officially filed for divorce from McDermott on March 29. When the first episode of her “Misspelling” podcast dropped, listeners heard the actress tell her estranged husband that the paperwork had been filed.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids, More Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you […]

“I hate to do this to you while you’re in the middle of you’re going to work and everything. They’ve done it,” she told McDermott on the phone. (Only her side of the conversation was recorded.) “It’s just the formality. It’s like a one sheet you check off and next you’ll have to sign it. You have a lawyer? Wait, it’s going to be spun what way, that I had enough of you? What do you mean?”

She added, “If it’s about that, ‘Who files first, the other person’s wrong,’ I feel like I deserve to file first then. Well, I mean you basically put it all out there with Daily Mail, like you said, everything that you’ve done to me over the years. So, I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up that I would file. Those are things I would never have divulged to anybody, and you did.”

She further discussed the downfall of their relationship as the episode continued. Spelling revealed that she wanted “this fairytale romance” and that’s why she didn’t file for divorce earlier.

“It shouldn’t have made it 18 years,” she said. “I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart to heart. … It would’ve been over a lot sooner.”