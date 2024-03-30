Dean McDermott made his separation from Tori Spelling social media official.

McDermott, 57, recently tweaked the first line of his Instagram bio, cutting the phrase, “Married to the love of my life @torispelling ❤️.” It is not known when McDermott deleted the shout-out, though it was visible as recently as November 2023.

McDermott kept the sections of his bio that described him as a “Dad of 7, Actor, Comedian and Chef.” He recently added “Alcohol and Drug Counselor” and “Breathwork Specialist” to the list.

News broke on Friday, March 29, that Spelling, 50, officially filed for divorce nine months after they separated. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Spelling cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is seeking spousal support.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also requested sole physical custody but joint legal custody of the pair’s five children. Spelling and McDermott, who wed in 2006, share five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. (McDermott also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

After nearly 17 years of marriage, McDermott announced via Instagram that he and Spelling called it quits.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote on June 17, 2023. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

McDermott deleted his post several hours later, with a source telling Us Weekly that he and Spelling had a fight that spurred his announcement. McDermott’s upload coincided with the date of separation Spelling listed in her divorce filing.

McDermott later opened up about the nature of their breakup in a bombshell Daily Mail interview, claiming that he had an alcohol-induced outburst in front of Spelling and their minor children.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” McDermott told the Daily Mail in November 2023. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room. That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore.”

McDermott is currently sober and living in a men’s group facility. The former Chopped Canada host has since praised both Spelling and his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, for supporting his sobriety.