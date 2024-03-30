Tori Spelling is ready to set the record straight about the headlines surrounding her life in a brand-new podcast titled “misSPELLING.”

“In a town where lines are blurred, it’s finally time to clear the air with the misunderstood ‘misSPELLING,’” radio host Ellen K narrated in the podcast’s first teaser released Wednesday, March 27. “Follow Tori as she confronts the missteps, the mistakes and the misconceptions. ‘misSPELLING’ is ready to reveal what’s real and what’s fake as she strips down her Hollywood persona. If you think the rumors are shocking, just wait until you hear the truth.”

As the teaser ends, “Because when a woman has nothing to lose, she has everything to gain.”

The preview was released just days before Spelling, 50, took steps to end her marriage to Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years as husband and wife.

According to TMZ, Spelling filed for divorce on Friday, March 29, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. She also listed June 17, 2023, as the couple’s date of separation.

The estranged duo, who tied the knot in 2006, share five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott, 57, also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Fans of the couple have witnessed their highs and lows for many years. In 2014, cameras rolled as Spelling tried to cope with McDermott’s infidelity on a Lifetime docuseries, True Tori.

Two years after the affair, McDermott surprised Spelling by proposing for a third time during a family vacation in Paris.

Their relationship, however, remained under the microscope with McDermott announcing via Instagram last year that he and Spelling had called it quits. Hours later, however, the Chopped Canada star deleted the post without explanation.

Divorce may not be the only topic addressed in upcoming episodes of Spelling’s iHeartRadio podcast.

Based on the teaser, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will also discuss rumors about her living situation and her extended family.

“Is the mother of five living in a Beverly Hills manor or in an RV?” Ellen K asks in the trailer, referencing speculation Spelling moved her kids out of the family home. “Is she Donna Martin or is she a down and out divorcee? For someone who grew up with Hollywood mogul Aaron Spelling, was she daddy’s little girl, or is she her father’s daughter?”

The questions and more could soon be answered when “misSPELLING” debuts on Monday, April 1.