Tori Spelling revealed that she once crafted her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, a c–k ring for their anniversary.

“If you tell me one of the traditional [anniversary gifts] I can tell you what I made him,” Spelling, 50, said on the Tuesday, May 7, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, while asking her producer to list off some of the items as she was drawing a blank on some of the past presents.

After listing off paper, metal, gold and silver, Spelling’s memory was jogged after she heard brass.

“Oh, the brass c–ck ring was really good that year,” she added. “[I] hammered it. Oh, my God. I’m so talented. I welded it.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

In addition to the ring, Spelling also made McDermott, 57, a leather cuff, wooden bench, valet tray and more.

Spelling confessed that she was the type of person who “took a lot of pride” in the couple’s milestones. Since she has a passion for DIYs and crafting, Spelling always wanted to create a unique token for McDermott.

“I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary because you know anyone can buy someone something. Allegedly,” she teased. “If you can, that’s very nice. But I always say homemade equals love. Whether that’s in the past, present or the future I still maintain that.”

On the Tuesday episode, Spelling was walking down memory lane on the past gifts she gave McDermott in honor of their first anniversary since their split.

“I filed for divorce. So obviously we’re getting a divorce but I hadn’t thought about [our anniversary]. Wow, May 7th it’s just going to be another day from now on,” she reflected. “And that made me kind of think about a lot of things.”

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage in March. The actress listed the duo’s date of separation as June 17, 2023, the same day McDermott initially announced their breakup on social media. Shortly after filing the paperwork, Spelling opened up about her decision to end her marriage and how there were “definitely red flags” with McDermott.

Related: Weirdest Gifts Celebs Have Given Each Other: From Toilets to Penis Statues It’s the thought that counts? Many celebrities — from Drake and Ed Sheeran to Lady Gaga and Eminem — have gifted their A-List friends some pretty weird presents. The “Hotline Bling” artist made headlines in November 2022 when he gave his friend DJ Khaled several high-end toilets for the producer’s 47th birthday. The Louisiana native […]

“He had anger issues, and that started when we were dating four months in,” she claimed on an April episode of her podcast but Spelling wanted the “fairy tale romance” so she didn’t leave him sooner.

While the twosome have had a tumultuous history, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Spelling and McDermott are “cordial” as they work out details for their family. Spelling and McDermott share five children: sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12. McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“[Spelling and McDermott have] been together so long and tried for so long so it’s difficult [to cut ties],” the insider told Us in April. “At the end of the day, they realized divorce is what’s best for everyone.”