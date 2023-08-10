Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thinking of trying a juice cleanse? Maybe you’ve cleansed before and saw great results, or maybe you’re finally ready to give the experience a first try. Either way, we want to make sure you’re not lugging around eight heavy bottles of juice every day — especially if you’re on the go!

A juice cleanse could be the detox your body and mind are craving, but it’s important to be picky when choosing what will be your full diet for days at a time. Not only do you want something easy to carry around, but you want real, raw ingredients — formulas that leave out all of the unnecessary extras. For Us, the only way to go is the Raw Fountain 3 Day Juice Cleanse, especially now that its on sale!

Raw Fountain 3 Day Juice Cleanse Pros: 100% natural, vegan and GF

Mix-in packets as opposed to full bottles

Incredibly affordable compared to other cleanses Cons: Need to provide your own bottle/cup

May be difficult for those new to cleansing

Not for everyone — consult your doctor! Was $100 On Sale: $50 You Save 50% See it!

Many three-day juice cleanses cost over $100, or even over $150, so being able to nab this popular Raw Fountain version for just $50? Unbeatable — especially with the added benefits! First of all, each “juice” comes in a powder packet, so you can easily stick everything you need for the day into your purse. Just mix with eight ounces of water when you’re ready to drink!

The ingredients in this cleanse are top-notch too. They’re 100% natural, and you won’t find any gluten, dairy, caffeine, soy or GMOs throughout. Each flavor is vegan as well. You’ll spot superfoods everywhere, including matcha powder, berry powders, orange and carrot powder and pea protein. Two flavors also feature coconut MCT oil powder, which is a popular ingredient for weight loss and appetite control (WebMD)!

This cleanse could lead to weight loss, bloat reduction, increased energy levels, rejuvenated skin, mental clarity, boosted immunity and more. You’ll drink two of each flavor per day for three days, making up eight servings per day. The flavors are: Protein, Greens, Berry Blast and Citrus Kick.

Even if you’re not quite ready to cleanse yet, we recommend grabbing this pack while it’s on sale anyway, as the powders have a shelf life of 18 months!

Afraid of feeling too hungry — or even too full — throughout the cleanse? Just remember to listen to your body. The brand recommends swapping water with almond milk if you want extra protein, or adding in a soup or salad if your stomach is rumbling. If you can’t finish eight juices per day, you can also always save one for a later snack. Do what’s best for you, and remember to consult your doctor!

