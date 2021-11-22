Katie Holmes Revealed the Rejuvenating Face Mask She Uses During Video Calls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is coming, and it’s not all sleigh rides and snow angels. Once that cold weather hits, our hands become as cracked as a broken holiday ornament. Even bundling up in scarves and mittens won’t protect Us from the harsh air. Dry skin is a seasonal struggle from head to toe, but our face feels especially flaky in freezing temperatures. If only we could find a way to replicate our radiant glow from summer in winter.

Once again, we’re turning to Katie Holmes for the best beauty secrets in the business. The 42-year-old actress is the epitome of a natural beauty, stunning with and without makeup. So, we immediately perked up when we heard that the Dawson’s Creek alum had shared the name of her favorite face mask. Holmes once told Elle, “I use the Dr. Hauschka firming and rejuvenating masks. I like to do them during Skype calls with my friends, just to keep it real.” We love a multi-tasking moment! Now you can glow on the go just like Holmes with her favorite face mask, available at Amazon.

The Dr. Hauschka Revitalizing Mask is a soothing skincare product that rejuvenates your complexion. This moisturizing mask refines pores, tones the appearance of skin and reduces redness or blemishes. Retain the radiance of summer with this fortifying treatment. Made from quince seed, anthyllis and chamomile extracts, this mask actively supports skin renewal. And the gentle product caters to all skin types, from sensitive to oily. As a bonus, all of Dr. Hauschka’s products are completely natural and cruelty-free. The brand commits to sustainability through eco-friendly sourcing methods and manufacturing processes.

The reviews are in: this revitalizing mask is a crowd-pleaser! “I absolutely love Dr Hauschka,” a loyal customer gushed. “The botanicals smell exquisite. I love how silky this feels, glides onto the skin. It really does make the skin look and feel revitalized.” Sounds like this product appeals to all the senses! Another customer declared, “This mask is so creamy and moisturizing! Great for my sensitive skin, lightly scented, love its natural properties, great product!” If you want your skin to feel “velvety smooth,” then look no further. According to one review, “This mask makes a huge difference. My skin glows after I use it.”

Get the winter glow-up you deserve with the Dr. Hauschka Revitalizing Mask. It’s perfect as a pampering present for the holidays!

