Feeling Dry? This Body Milk Helps Hydrate and Soothe Stressed-Out Skin

We have an unfortunate confession to make: We’ve been neglecting body care recently. We tend to focus most of our attention on skincare and staying up-to-date with all of the best brightening and anti-aging products, so naturally, body care tends to fall by the wayside.

Aside from scrubbing diligently with body wash in the shower, we don’t do much else. But maybe we just haven’t found the right products to get Us totally hooked — and that might change today with this body milk that’s available now from Kopari!

This rich and hydrating body milk is designed to help calm the skin and alleviate any ailments you may be suffering from. The formula includes indulgent shea butter to help eliminate dryness, and relaxing chamomile that also assists with irritation. You can use this lotion right after taking a shower and patting dry, or whenever you feel like your skin needs a boost of nourishment!

Here’s the common problem that we come across with body lotions: They can be a pain to use! When there’s a particularly rich formula, it can leave hands feeling greasy and take what feels like forever to soak into the skin. Who has time to wait 30 minutes or longer after applying body lotion to get dressed and ready to go?

Luckily, that’s what makes this product different — and is one reason why it’s earned over 700 five-star reviews! Shoppers adore how hydrating this body milk is, and how fast it seeps into the skin. One reviewer notes that this product “absorbs very quickly, leaving no oily residue,” which results in a lush, hydrating sensation! Another shopper claims that they don’t go a day without using this body milk post-shower, which goes to show how incredible it may be. It locks in the moisture and leaves skin feeling fabulous throughout the day.

We want our daily skincare and body care routines to be as hassle-free as possible, and this body milk fits that criteria. Adding it into the mix won’t take up more than five or 10 extra minutes. Our skin will thank Us later!

