This Classy One-Piece Swimsuit Is an Amazon Bestseller, and Here’s Why

One-piece swimsuits are seriously in style, and there’s never been a more incredible assortment available than right now. Modern, innovative designs have taken the standard one-piece and made it more desirable than ever, and we constantly come across new versions that impress Us!

The latest one-piece swimsuit we’re seriously in love with is this version from Hilor. It has a super flattering silhouette that can accentuate anyone’s natural curves, so it’s no surprise that it’s an official Amazon bestseller.

Hilor Women’s One Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit (Army Green)

Get the Hilor Women’s One Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.



These suits have an undeniably gorgeous design. The standout features on this one-piece are the neckline and straps. Three layers of thin black straps are molded together in a criss-cross fashion at the front of the suit, which creates a sleek halter style up top. The straps then descend the back area like regular bra straps in order to finish off the look.

The same strappy detail is also found on the waist. The placement of these straps hits right at the smallest part of the waist, which gives the body a more proportional and streamlined look. There’s see-through mesh detailing that connects the strips of elastic on the waist and the top straps to keep the suit’s shape intact.

These suits offer full coverage on the bottom, and there are removable cups built into the bust region. Amazon shoppers say that they’re completely obsessed with this swimsuit. The brand recommends that you order a size up from your normal order, and the reviewers confirm that this worked out for them perfectly!

Shoppers that were worried about this suit not being as supportive said they were proven wrong. The thick straps up top gave their bust all the lift it needed! These suits look so chic, and they’ll get you through the rest of the summer in style. What’s better than that?

