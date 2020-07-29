These Tie-Dye Shorts Are a Colorful, Cozy Essential for Summer (40+ Colors)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we love wearing black as much as the next fashionista, we have to say, having some bright colors in our wardrobe can be a real mood-lifter. It’s hard to look at yourself sporting some rainbow tie-dye in the mirror and not find your reflection smiling back at you!

Speaking of rainbow tie-dye, yes, we’re going to show you the piece you need to perfect your summer. These shorts are vibrant, fun and simultaneously bold and soft, looks-wise. The fabric itself? Even softer. These shorts are the perfect example of a warm weather essential that’s just as comfy as any at-home wintry wear. They start under $15 too!

Get the SweatyRocks Dolphin Running Workout Shorts starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

These short shorts are nice and lightweight for summer, but they’re just as capable in the loungewear category as your favorite pair of sweats. They’re made of a super soft, cozy cotton blend and have an elasticized waistband complete with a drawstring. They have a nice amount of stretch to them too, and they’re even quick to dry!

These shorts have triangular notches at the sides of the hem for ease of movement and so you can feel relaxed and carefree while wearing them. You’ll also notice contrast piping along the hem and up the sides of most pairs, an accent that really makes them stand out!

Get the SweatyRocks Dolphin Running Workout Shorts starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re lounging around watching an entire TV series in a day, going for a leisurely bike ride, heading to the beach or pool, getting ready for a workout or climbing into bed for the night, these shorts are going to become your go-tos. They’re comfy, versatile and obviously so cute. Pair them with a simple tank or tee and you’re set!

While the multicolor tie-dye version has especially captured our hearts right now, there are over 40 colors and patterns available to choose from. Seriously! There are a few other tie-dye options, but also some heathered versions, some solids, a camo print and even one with an embroidered floral detail. This is definitely the type of item you’ll want to fill up your wardrobe with. It doesn’t get much comfier or cuter than this — especially at such a low price!

Get the SweatyRocks Dolphin Running Workout Shorts starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from SweatyRocks here and shop more shorts here! Don’t forget to shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!