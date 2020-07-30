Beyond Comfortable! This Floral Dress Is Made of Soft, Stretchy Jersey

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sundresses and the summertime go hand in hand. They’re the easiest pieces to throw on if you want to instantly look cute! We love filling our closets with the most adorable dresses around, since we’ll be rocking them on rotation all season long. Of course, we’re always on the hunt for a new addition — and we just stumbled across a must-have!

This simple jersey dress is made from an ultra-soft, comfortable material, and the floral prints it comes in are swoon-worthy. Amazon shoppers are praising the fabulous fit — and how great they feel while wearing it!

KIRUNDO Women’s 2020 Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Mini Boho Sun Dress (Aqua)

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s 2020 Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Mini Boho Sun Dress for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.



The boho-chic floral prints featured on this dress are intricate and stunning. The hem features a border pattern that has a contrasting design to round off the gorgeous look of this dress. The V-neckline is just low enough to show the ideal amount of skin, and there are buttons that run down the front to the waist. There’s also a thin elastic at the waist that cinches the dress for added shape, and the skirt flows out beautifully.

We’re also obsessed with the loose, short sleeves on this dress. They have a cap-sleeve style and add a slight touch of ruffle to the look. Some shoppers say that this dress runs true to size, but others note that if you have a larger chest, you may want to size up. If the waist is a bit loose-fitting on your body, you can easily throw a belt on over the waistband to provide a more cinched silhouette.

This feminine frock can be upgraded with the right accessories. A sleek crossbody and heels will take this right into the evening, but this dress shines brightest on casual summer days — whether you’re going to the beach or out for a brunch date. If you’re thinking about picking up one of these dresses, just go for it! The price point is affordable, and you’re bound to love the results!

