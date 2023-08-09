Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skinny jeans will always have a secured space in the fashion world, but they’re not everyone’s cup of tea — not all the time, at least. Some prefer wide-leg or bootcut silhouettes, while we’re currently ditching denim altogether!

Sometimes, you just need to go with the flow. That means shopping for comfy, roomy, stylish pants you can wear instead of denim. The 17 pairs of pants below are flowy and flattering — and they start under $10!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Creeping up on 10,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that Amazon shoppers adore these 100% cotton Ecupper pants!

2. We Also Love: If you need something professional or a little dressy, look no further than these fan-favorite Tronjori trousers. They come in many colors, sizes and lengths!

3. We Can’t Forget: These linen-blend A New Day culotte pants from Target will keep you cool, comfortable and chic!

4. Smocked Up: The ultra-wide smocked waistband on these Vansha pants is so stretchy. So much better than a button fly!

5. Pretty in Pleats: Another hit with stylish shoppers, these pleated Made by Johnny palazzo pants will level up your look!

6. Cargo Queen: Elevated cargo pants are very in right now, and this silky pair of By Anthropologie pants is our favorite!

7. Split Decision: These Simplee Apparel pants add even more flow to your look thanks to the high splits!

8. So Cozy: Want something you can wear around the house or out for easy errands? These soft yarn Stars Above pants from Target are dreamy!

9. Printed Perfection: Love a fun print? You’ll fall quickly for these Urban CoCo pants!

10. Hi, Barbie: Into the all-pink everything trend? Grab a pair of these L’Academie poplin pants from Revolve!

11. Vacation Vibes: Heading to a tropical destination? Make sure to pack a pair of these Waitfairy pants!

12. Knit Fit: Cozy up this fall with this pair of Soly Hux sweater pants. They’re more than fashionable enough to wear out too!

13. Tassel Time: The tassel accents at the ends of the drawstring on these Gracevines pants are the cherry on top!

14. In Tiers: Love a tiered dress or skirt? You’re bound to love these LilyCoco tiered pants!

15. Off the Chain: These chain-print Maeve pants from Anthropologie will have you looking and feeling cool in every way!

16. Patchwork, Please: The boho-chic vibes are strong with these Happy Sailed pants. The patchwork florals are awesome!

17. Last but Not Least: These Yocur pants are another great pick for your next vacation. The pineapple print? Love!

