If you’re experimenting with adding pants back into your summer wardrobe now that we’re easing into August, the ultimate solution might be a light and flowy jumpsuit! It’s not as heavy as a pair of jeans, but offers more coverage than shorts — and of course, you have the cute romper style working for ya — which is always a plus.

When it comes to finding a jumpsuit that’s figure-flattering, lightweight, soft and suitable to throw on over a swimsuit or wear solo on your errands, it can be hard to narrow down all the prospects. However, we did a bunch of digging… and not only did we find the best spring and summer jumpsuits to choose from, we fell in love with one style in particular which nails all the criteria without busting your budget!

The Lainab Summer Jumpsuit is super soft and comfy, but appears elevated enough to wear all around town. It’s made from 95% Rayon and 5% Spandex, providing the ideal amount of stretch and give while also ensuring a stylish silhouette. Importantly, the jumpsuit is lightweight and airy but completely opaque, so you can keep your under-things to yourself. It’s also relaxed enough to wear on sunny days, but excellent to throw on for cooler late-summer nights.

This perfectly precious playsuit sports a loose-fitting, high elastic waist with a comfy adjustable waistband, courtesy of a drawstring. The flowy, wide pant legs are flattering on just about any shape, too — the top is just as cute as the bottom, with a round neckline and keyhole button closure to add a little zhush to the back. Choose from a ton of different colors and patterns, including basic black, burgundy, various floral prints and paisley.

Reviewers are absolutely aflutter with their adoration for this summer jumpsuit, with customers on Amazon giving it an amazing 4,600+ 5-star reviews. Fans love the feel, fit and fierce look of the ensemble: “This is my 4th jumpsuit purchased from this company,” wrote one Lainab devotee. “Extremely forgiving fit, very comfortable and flowy. You won’t have to wear a body shaper unless you want to. It is a one piece but can be taken off and on quickly for those 5 second bathroom breaks… Extremely comfortable and cute.”

Another reviewer added, “Typically what you see online is better than what you get…But this jumpsuit is freaking gorgeous in person…I also have a weird body shape that typically makes buying one piece tricky, but this jumpsuit fits perfectly. I am probably not going to be able to wait for Mexico, I am wearing this thing everywhere. It’s comfy, cute, light but not see through,” finishing with a succinct, “Perfect.” A fellow enthusiast observed, “This is such a great, easy, simple, comfortable outfit that is super flattering. I absolutely love this & want one in all the colors! And it has pockets!” Oh… did we mention it has pockets?

