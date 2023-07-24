Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It comes as no surprise that the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola Tung, knows a thing or two about beauty. In fact, it only makes sense!
Tung, who plays Isabel “Belly” Conklin on the TV adaptation of the romance novel, recently revealed her go-to products and techniques to Vogue for a “berry-hued” makeup look. The 20-year-old actress covered everything from skincare to setting spray, but the main product that caught our eye was her lip gloss — which is just $5!
NYX Butter Gloss
Pros:
- Over 30 shades
- Number one bestseller
- Celebrity-favorite!
Cons:
- Not the only lip product Tung used
- Some shoppers wish the tube were bigger
- Not vegan
“I have this NYX Butter Gloss,” Tung said, holding up her tube for the camera. “I’ve had many, many NYX Butter Glosses. This one is in Brownie Drip and I’m going to put it over the berry lip for a little extra oomph.”
The shade she used is a rich, deep brown with a reddish tint, and it’s so perfectly ‘90s. It could be a great nude for some skin tones too! If this isn’t your favorite color, however (or if you want “many, many” versions like Tung), you have over 30 other options to choose from. There are simple nudes, pops of pink and even blue hues!
This cruelty-free lip gloss is visually beautiful, but it’s the feel of the formula that stands out all the more. It’s creamy and buttery, melting into lips for a non-sticky, moisturizing finish that lasts. The sheer-to-medium pigment is just right for either wearing on its own or over a lipstick or stain.
It’s becoming easier and easier to see why this product has nearly 100,000 Amazon reviews. With its color range, low price, amazing formula and Tung’s stamp of approval, we just know it’s soon going to become a staple in every single beauty lover’s routine!
