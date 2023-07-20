Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Diet and exercise, diet and exercise, diet and exercise. We’ve been hearing that phrase on repeat for our whole lives, and we’re sick of it. Yes, we all know diet and exercise could lead to weight loss and a more toned appearance, but not only are both incredibly hard to keep up with — they’re not always as effective as we want them to be.

Our bodies are stubborn, and they only become more obstinate as we age. We work so hard to make positive changes, only for minimal results. Sometimes, we can even feel that we’ve built muscle, but our skin refuses to actually show it. This is where we need a little extra boost in our routine. No, not another workout or green smoothie — a scrub!

This French-beauty scrub, also known as the Peau d’Orange scrub, is for all skin types. It has an exfoliating gel texture formulated to address the appearance of “orange peel” skin, sloughing away dead cells for a smoother, softer, firmer look and feel. But it goes so much further than that. One key ingredient that stood out to Us was caffeine, which may actually help eliminate stored fat in the body, specifically targeting concerns like the appearance of cellulite!

While caffeine may target stored fat, the ivy extract in this scrub may help reduce water retention, leading to a slimmer look all around. Guinot even adds menthol into this scrub to help decongest and refresh skin, delivering a cooling effect so you can feel it work!

You only need to use this scrub about two to three times a week; it’s already easier than a workout or healthy meal prep, and you don’t even have to use it every day! Simply massage the gel onto areas of concern using circular motions. You may want to target your stomach, thighs, buttocks, arms, etc.

While obviously this scrub is not a miracle slimming solution, it could be just the product you need to find yourself on the other side of that wall you can’t seem to climb over. Goodbye, orange peel skin! Hello, toned, smooth body!

