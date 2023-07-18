Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown to Black Friday is on! We have just about… four months to go. Eep! That’s a long time to wait — especially when you’re looking to make some big purchases now. So, why actually wait? The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has begun, and the prices are Black Friday-worthy, for sure!

We’re seeing major markdowns across all categories, with unbelievable deals on top brands. The deals rival Black Friday prices for sure, so let’s grab them before they’re gone!

Fashion

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The absolute cutest, prettiest dress for warm weather! This Free People Adella Frilled Chemise truly serves up “vintage romance.” It was $88, but now it’s $59!

2. We Also Love: Who doesn’t have these Spanx Faux Leather Leggings on their wish list? Well…people who have it in their Nordstrom bag! Originally $98, now $65!

3. We Can’t Forget: Say hello to your next date night dress! This French Connection Babysoft Square Neck Midi Dress has a figure-hugging silhouette that will highlight your best assets. It was $98, now it’s $58!

4. Lug-Sole Love: These Dirty Laundry Kingman Fisherman Lug Sandals are the perfect edgy (and comfy) addition to any summer outfit. Grab a pair in white or black…or both! They used to be $60, but now they’re $41!

5. Designer Deal: $150 off this Marc Jacobs E-Shutter Snake Crossbody Bag? Yes, please! With multiple compartments, a detachable strap and the coolest embossed snake print, we can’t get enough of this pick! It was $375, now it’s just $225!

Beauty

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Clogged, enlarged pores? Let’s level up your skincare routine. This Dermaflash Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser could give you facial-level results at home. Originally $99, now $66!

7. We Also Love: The most universally beloved pinky-nude lip color! This Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit comes with a lip liner, a lipstick and a lip gloss. The packaging is totally adorable too. It’s valued at $92 but costs just $62 in this sale!

8. We Can’t Forget: You can always count on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for La Mer beauty exclusives! This La Mer Reset Regimen Skincare Set is bound to sell out in this sale, featuring four skincare favorites and a pretty cosmetic bag. It has a $143 value but is just $95 right now!

9. Good Hair Day: Cut down on styling time and effort by drying your hair with this Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush. Finally, a salon-style blowout at home. Originally $155, now $103!

10. Heaven-Scent: One of the most-wanted fragrance brands for beauty lovers is Diptyque. It’s pricy to buy a full size perfume, but this Diptyque Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Travel Discovery Set lets you try multiple scents for less. Valued at $110, it’s on sale for just $78!

Home

11. Our Absolute Favorite: It truly doesn’t get any cozier than this “irresistibly soft” Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket. Get ready for the best naps of your life. Available in four colors — originally $180, now $120!

12. We Also Love: A dreamy, luxurious sleep! This Blissy Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set comes with a pillowcase, sleep mask and two scrunchies. They’re 100% silk — but totally okay to machine wash and tumble dry. This set originally started at $120 but now starts at just $85!

13. We Can’t Forget: Take your home cooking game to the next level by growing your own herbs and veggies with this Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden. Such a fun gift idea too. It was $100, but it’s on sale for $70!

14. Raising the Bar: Love to entertain? Impress your guests with your bartender skills by mixing up drinks with this goldtone stainless steel Countertop Bar Tool Set. Originally $79, it’s now $55!

15. Cut It Out: Upgrading your knives to a high-quality set can make a drastic difference while cooking. This Viking 10-Piece True Forged Knife Block Set comes with everything you need, including kitchen shears. It used to cost $400, but it’s on sale for $250!

