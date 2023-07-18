Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love scoring beauty secrets from our favorite A-list stars! If you’re like Us, then you’re all about snagging skincare tips whenever possible. Considering so many performers spend hours getting their makeup done, preparing to get into character or touching up ahead of a promotional appearance, it’s always intriguing to see how they keep their complexion looking flawless all day (with and without makeup).

With over four decades of work under her belt, Julianne Moore proves she’s only getting better with age. A few months ago, the Dear Evan Hansen actress shared her beauty secrets with Vogue, and we were particularly captivated by a product she uses for glowy lips and cheeks: the Olio E Osso Balm.

Get the Olio E Osso Balm for just $28 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Moore applied the balm to her lips and cheeks, expressing that caring for skin has changed over the years — and revealed redheads require different products and techniques. “I like things that are pinker or like a plum and generally something pretty sheer,” she said in the video — referring to Olio E Osso’s popular item. In addition to the Oscar winner, other celebs are on board — Naomi Watts shared with Into The Glass that she’s “a five-minute girl” who loves this balm in her everyday makeup routine. Additionally, Hailey Bieber confessed on TikTok last year that this tinted balm has a coveted spot in her “fast lazy makeup routine.”

The multi-use balm can be used to add color to your pout and cheeks. It’s cruelty-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free, and also boasts a blend of beeswax, olive, shea and grapefruit essential oils. This balm is so small, you can store it in any purse while hydrating and adding color to your pout and cheeks in a pinch.

Many five-star reviewers raved about their "move to clean beauty," and have been thrilled with this particular option. The balm reportedly has a "natural looking blush" which works well on both cheeks and lips — plus "lasts all day." If you're looking for a balm which adds shine and provides a smooth texture, join Us in adding this to your cosmetic kit.

Many five-star reviewers raved about how they love the color and texture of the pick. The balm has a “natural looking blush” which works well on both cheeks and lips, which “lasts all day.” One savvy shopper actually turned to this product thanks to Moore’s recommendation, writing, “I recently saw a video of Julianne Moore performing her makeup routine. In it, she used this product, and it looked so pretty on her. I also have a very fair complexion and I don’t try to cover it too much with a heavy foundation. I use a tinted moisturizer. This little color stick is just perfect. The color is so natural. I put it on lips and cheeks. It’s super emollient and slides so nicely across the skin.”

