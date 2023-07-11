Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrity-approved products often seem completely out of reach. They work wonders on stars and reportedly solve all of your skincare issues, but come at a daunting cost. Take La Mer, for example — stars including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and more have all praised the luxurious brand, but with the expensive price tag, it may feel like too much to splurge on.

One of our favorite actresses, Jennifer Aniston, has shared her love of Mario Badescu skincare over the years — and who are we to argue with the legend? The Just Go With It actress undoubtedly has amazing skin. After starring on 10 seasons of Friends, acting in blockbuster movies including Marley & Me, The Switch, Along Came Polly and more, she still looks ageless. Luckily for Us, we may be able to channel that glamorous glow by picking up an affordable night cream from one of her favorite labels!

Get theMario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream retails for under $20 and even has some of the same ingredients as La Mer. It features nourishing ingredients including Bladderwrack, Collagen, Elastin and Sodium Hyaluronate, which work to smooth and hydrate the skin.

Not only does it make your face feel more elastic and toned, it’s also ideal for mature skin. The Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream is infused with mineral-rich extract to soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face — or wherever you apply it! The cream is also infused with collagen and elastin to give you a firmer look that won’t clog your pores in the process!

The oil-free blend makes it an excellent choice for anyone with combination, oily and sensitive skin! Apply the cream before going to bed and you’ll feel energetic, radiant and hydrated by the next morning. Plus, you’ll have the perfect base to apply makeup on top of!

It’s no wonder the Seaweed Night Cream is currently rated at nearly five stars — take a look at these fabulous customer reviews to see why!

One happy shopper wrote, “I can’t believe a product that it’s so affordable can work this well. My skin is as smooth as ever. And again glowing!” They continued, “I have received compliments on my skin constantly.” Another customer added, “I bought it as people have been comparing it to La Mer. It’s def stands up to it!” A third commented, “This night cream is amazing. My skin has never been so amazing!” Does it stand up to La Mer? There’s only one way to find out!

