Considering how stunning she looks, we can only imagine how extensive (and expensive!) Nicole Kidman‘s skincare regimen is. Even if we had unlimited budgets (and extra time!), we wouldn’t be able to re-create every single step to achieve flawless skin, but there are certainly elements we can incorporate into our own routines.

It’s always fun to find more affordable skincare products which celebrities swear by, and this face and neck serum from Seratopical has been featured on Kidman’s iconic Instagram! The serum is designed to provide anti-aging results, and we’re thrilled that it’s a more wallet-friendly and accessible option. The fact that it’s snagged an A-lister’s stamp of approval is just an added bonus!

Get the Seratopical Revolution Radiant Face & Neck Anti-Aging Serum (originally $35) on sale for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Let’s get into the details, shall we? This serum is infused with peptides to help improve skin elasticity and texture, making your complexion appear more youthful over time. It actually relies on a patented triple-peptide complex which helps to penetrate beyond the outer layer of the skin to stimulate both collagen and elastin production. It may improve existing signs of aging and slow down the overall process with consistent daily use. Meanwhile, the impactful inclusion of marula and argan oils also helps to hydrate the skin in an extremely comfortable, non-greasy fashion. In addition to all of these wonderful benefits, this serum can reportedly also protect your skin from environmental stressors!

The popular product is suitable for all skin types and its ingredients are naturally-derived. You can use it on both the face and neck twice daily to score the best possible results. Although shoppers say the anti-aging improvements take time to see, they adore how quickly the serum makes their skin look glowier and more radiant! Yes, you need to stick with it for a fairly substantial period to see if it can make your skin permanently tighter and improve signs of aging, but in the meantime, if you add it to your routine, you’ll be able to say you use the same serum Nicole Kidman says is one of her favorites!

