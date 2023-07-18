Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
One of the most common reasons sleepers find themselves tossing and turning at night is heat. If you can’t fathom spending the night without the AC cranked, Boll & Branch is here to help.
From now through July 23, Boll & Branch is holding its Annual Summer Event, meaning you can save 20% off sitewide with code SUMMER23. No minimum purchase (see site for details)! Whether you live in a hot climate, sleep next to a spouse who feels like a furnace or always wake up in a pool of sweat at 3 a.m., a new pair of B&B sheets could change everything. It’s such an easy change to make, but it could be what finally helps you achieve those eight uninterrupted hours!
Boll & Branch makes numerous types of cooling sheets, as we all have our different preferences and budgets. Our bed should be the epitome of coziness — no exceptions! Which one is right for you? We’ll highlight the best qualities of each below:
Signature Sheets
You can’t go wrong with the Signature Sheet Set! These sheets are made of long-staple 100% organic cotton threads for a buttery, super breathable feel. They get softer with every wash too, so prepare to be further and further impressed. The gentle drape and soft sheen are just dreamy; you’re bound to notice a luxurious difference right away.
These sheets come in numerous styles, colors, prints, sets and bundles, so make sure to check out all of your options at Boll & Branch!
Use code SUMMER23 to take 20% off Signature sheets at Boll & Branch for a limited time!
Percale Sheets
If you love a crisp look and feel to your sheets, Boll & Branch’s Percale collection is the way to go. These naturally cooling, 100% organic cotton sheets have a smooth, structured finish, keeping things light, simple and ultra-refined. Sleeping should be straightforward, not filled with obstacles. This style is like a deep breath of fresh air!
Like the Signature collection, these sheets come in numerous styles, colors, prints, sets and bundles, so make sure to check out all of your options at Boll & Branch!
Use code SUMMER23 to take 20% off Percale sheets at Boll & Branch for a limited time!
Linen Sheets
Just as you find yourself reaching for linen clothing in hot, humid weather, you may soon find yourself unable to get through summer without a pair of linen sheets. These sheets are light, airy and super soft. The quality is unmatched, as the linen is made with the finest 100% Belgian flax and put through a special four-step garment washing process for extreme comfort!
Just as you’d expect, the Linen collection also comes in numerous styles, colors, prints, sets and bundles, so make sure to check out all of your options at Boll & Branch!
Use code SUMMER23 to take 20% off Linen sheets at Boll & Branch for a limited time!
Looking for something else? Explore all sheet sets here and check out the rest of the Annual Summer Event at Boll & Branch here!
