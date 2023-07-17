Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers! This is one of our favorite shopping events of the year. We definitely stock up on simple things like tees and socks, but this is also one of the best moments to finally treat ourselves to something designer!
At full price, it’s hard to imagine ever owning certain designer pieces from brands like Michael Kors, Prada, Kate Spade or Marc Jacobs. With deals soaring even beyond 50% off, however, it’s time to upgrade your collection! Shop our top picks below!
Michael Michael Kors Double-Breasted Faux-Leather Coat
Pros:
- A timeless piece that will never go out of style
- Flattering and fashionable waist belt
- Easy to spot-clean
Cons:
- No sizes over XL
- Only one color
- Might have to wait until fall to wear regularly
Kate Spade New York Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
Pros:
- Comes in the hottest color of summer 2023
- About $100 off!
- Exterior and interior pockets
Cons:
- Only one color
- May not be big enough for commuters
- No top handles (must wear over shoulder)
Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Pros:
- Under $200!
- 100% UV protection
- Inset logo at temples
Cons:
- Only one color
- Not everyone loves a cat eye shape
- Only one review
Marc Jacobs Small Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag
Pros:
- On sale in three shades
- Straps can be worn numerous ways
- Magnetic closure
Cons:
- On the smaller side
- No bold shades
- No reviews
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Pros:
- Available in two shades
- Extremely unique and high-fashion vibe
- One reviewer said this shoe levels up every look
Cons:
- Whole sizes only (size up if you're in between)
- No ankle strap
- One reviewer found the gold to be too bright in person
Lauren Ralph Lauren Cinch Waist Water Resistant Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
Pros:
- Roomy drawstring hood
- Machine wash, tumble dry
- Water-resistant
Cons:
- Only one color
- No sizes over XL
- No reviews
Sam Edelman Drape Neck Cocktail Dress
Pros:
- Excellent wedding guest dress
- On sale in two colors
- Silky-smooth satin
Cons:
- No sizes over 14
- No reviews
- Dry clean
