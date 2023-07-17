Cancel OK
7 Designer Finds in the Nordstrom Sale Priced Lower Than You’d Ever Believe

By
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-designer-finds
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers! This is one of our favorite shopping events of the year. We definitely stock up on simple things like tees and socks, but this is also one of the best moments to finally treat ourselves to something designer!

At full price, it’s hard to imagine ever owning certain designer pieces from brands like Michael Kors, Prada, Kate Spade or Marc Jacobs. With deals soaring even beyond 50% off, however, it’s time to upgrade your collection! Shop our top picks below!

Michael Michael Kors Double-Breasted Faux-Leather Coat

MICHAEL Michael Kors Double Breasted Faux Leather Coat in Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • A timeless piece that will never go out of style
  • Flattering and fashionable waist belt
  • Easy to spot-clean

Cons:

  • No sizes over XL
  • Only one color
  • Might have to wait until fall to wear regularly
Was $400On Sale: $190You Save 53%
See it!

Kate Spade New York Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag

nordstrom-sale-kate-spade-bag
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Comes in the hottest color of summer 2023
  • About $100 off!
  • Exterior and interior pockets

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • May not be big enough for commuters
  • No top handles (must wear over shoulder)
$248On Sale: $150You Save 40%
See it!

Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses in Dark Grey at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Under $200!
  • 100% UV protection
  • Inset logo at temples

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • Not everyone loves a cat eye shape
  • Only one review
Was $293On Sale: $196You Save 33%
See it!

Marc Jacobs Small Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag

Marc Jacobs Small Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag in Peach Whip at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • On sale in three shades
  • Straps can be worn numerous ways
  • Magnetic closure

Cons:

  • On the smaller side
  • No bold shades
  • No reviews
Was $425On Sale: $285You Save 33%
See it!

Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal

nordstrom-cult-gaia-heeled-sandals
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Available in two shades
  • Extremely unique and high-fashion vibe
  • One reviewer said this shoe levels up every look

Cons:

  • Whole sizes only (size up if you're in between)
  • No ankle strap
  • One reviewer found the gold to be too bright in person
Was $418On Sale: $280You Save 33%
See it!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cinch Waist Water Resistant Hooded Windbreaker Jacket

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cinch Waist Water Resistant Hooded Windbreaker Jacket in Olive Fern at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Roomy drawstring hood
  • Machine wash, tumble dry
  • Water-resistant

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • No sizes over XL
  • No reviews
Was $200On Sale: $130You Save 35%
See it!

Sam Edelman Drape Neck Cocktail Dress

Sam Edelman Drape Neck Cocktail Dress in Teal at Nordstrom, Size 4
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Excellent wedding guest dress
  • On sale in two colors
  • Silky-smooth satin

Cons:

  • No sizes over 14
  • No reviews
  • Dry clean
Was $138On Sale: $82You Save 41%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more women’s fashion on sale here and check out the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!