The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers! This is one of our favorite shopping events of the year. We definitely stock up on simple things like tees and socks, but this is also one of the best moments to finally treat ourselves to something designer!

At full price, it’s hard to imagine ever owning certain designer pieces from brands like Michael Kors, Prada, Kate Spade or Marc Jacobs. With deals soaring even beyond 50% off, however, it’s time to upgrade your collection! Shop our top picks below!

Michael Michael Kors Double-Breasted Faux-Leather Coat Pros: A timeless piece that will never go out of style

Flattering and fashionable waist belt

Easy to spot-clean Cons: No sizes over XL

Only one color

Might have to wait until fall to wear regularly Was $400 On Sale: $190 You Save 53% See it!

Kate Spade New York Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag Pros: Comes in the hottest color of summer 2023

About $100 off!

Exterior and interior pockets Cons: Only one color

May not be big enough for commuters

No top handles (must wear over shoulder) $248 On Sale: $150 You Save 40% See it!

Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Pros: Under $200!

100% UV protection

Inset logo at temples Cons: Only one color

Not everyone loves a cat eye shape

Only one review Was $293 On Sale: $196 You Save 33% See it!

Marc Jacobs Small Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag Pros: On sale in three shades

Straps can be worn numerous ways

Magnetic closure Cons: On the smaller side

No bold shades

No reviews Was $425 On Sale: $285 You Save 33% See it!

Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal Pros: Available in two shades

Extremely unique and high-fashion vibe

One reviewer said this shoe levels up every look Cons: Whole sizes only (size up if you're in between)

No ankle strap

One reviewer found the gold to be too bright in person Was $418 On Sale: $280 You Save 33% See it!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cinch Waist Water Resistant Hooded Windbreaker Jacket Pros: Roomy drawstring hood

Machine wash, tumble dry

Water-resistant Cons: Only one color

No sizes over XL

No reviews Was $200 On Sale: $130 You Save 35% See it!

Sam Edelman Drape Neck Cocktail Dress Pros: Excellent wedding guest dress

On sale in two colors

Silky-smooth satin Cons: No sizes over 14

No reviews

Dry clean Was $138 On Sale: $82 You Save 41% See it!

