Think Pink With These Barbiecore Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-universally-flattering-picks
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Come on Barbie, let’s go shopping! In honor of the highly anticipated release of the Barbie movie next week, we rounded up our favorite pink finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And it’s good timing because pink is trending right now!

From shoes to sweaters and handbags to halter tops, these pink pieces will add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe. We have a feeling Margot Robbie would approve! After all, it’s the summer of Barbie. Keep scrolling to score these dreamy deals from Nordstrom!

Schutz Strappy Sandals

strappy sandals
Nordstrom

Tickled pink! These strappy Schutz sandals are a summer staple.

Was $128On Sale: $85You Save 34%
See It!

Kurt Geiger Metallic Crossbody Bag

Kurt Geiger metallic crossbody bag
Nordstrom

 

Shine bright with this pink metallic crossbody bag by Kurt Geiger! It’s a conversation-starter and a crowd-pleaser.

Was $155On Sale: $100You Save 35%
See It!

Outdoor Voices Tennis Mini Dress

tennis mini dress
Nordstrom

Queen of the court! Show off your sporty style in this hot pink tennis mini dress by Outdoor Voices.

Was $100On Sale: $75You Save 25%
See It!

Simon Miller Metallic Handbag

metallic handbag
Nordstrom

Shining, shimmering, splendid! This hot pink metallic handbag by Simon Miller screams Barbiecore.

Was $295On Sale: $221You Save 25%
See It!

Steve Madden Pink Tweed Ballet Flat

tweed ballet flats
Nordstrom

 

Preppy in pink! These baby pink tweed ballet flats from Steve Madden are feminine and fashion-forward.

Was $100On Sale: $70You Save 30%
See It!

Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Leggings

Beyond Yoga high-waisted leggings
Nordstrom

Sweat it out in these pink heather high-waisted leggings from Beyond Yoga! Cute workout clothes always make Us more motivated to exercise.

Was $99On Sale: $69You Save 30%
See It!

Vacay Spinner Suitcase

Vacay spinner suitcase
Nordstrom

Going on a getaway? Stand out from all the basic black luggage with this hot pink spinner suitcase!

Was $185On Sale: $130You Save 30%
See It!

French Connection Cable-Knit Sweater

cable-knit sweater
Nordstrom

 

We’re planning on rocking this cable-knit sweater from French Connection all fall and winter! The bubblegum pink shade is especially Barbie-esque.

Was $98On Sale: $60You Save 39%
See It!

Topshop Crossover Halter Tank

crossover halter tank
Nordstrom

 

Spice up your summer style in this hot pink crossover halter tank from Topshop! It’s a flirty choice for date night or girls’ night out.

Was $48On Sale: $30You Save 38%
See It!

Cult Gaia Acrylic Box Clutch

Cult Gaia clutch
Nordstrom

This Cult Gaia acrylic box clutch is a cult-favorite! Reviewers rave that this handbag is stunning in person. Perfect for a special event!

Was $328On Sale: $247You Save 25%
See It!

Cece Ruffle Crepe Top

ruffle top
Nordstrom

You can dress this 3/4-length sleeve ruffle crepe top up or down! It’s effortlessly elegant.

Was $69On Sale: $46You Save 33%
See It!

Ugg Shearling Scuffetta Slippers

Ugg slippers
Nordstrom

It may be too warm for slippers right now, but these Ugg shearling slides are a great transitional option for fall. So comfy and cozy!

Was $100On Sale: $70You Save 30%
See It!

Melloday Satin Midi Dress

magenta midi dress
Nordstrom

 

This magenta midi dress features 3/4-length sleeves and a tiered skirt. Go from work to a wedding in this versatile frock!

Was $98On Sale: $58You Save 41%
See It!

Lisa Bicky Suede Mules

pink suede mules
Nordstrom

 

Forget blue suede shoes — it’s all about pink suede shoes! These hot pink mules are a major fashion statement for fall.

Was $95On Sale: $65You Save 32%
See It!

Kate Spade Pebble Leather Tote Bag

Kate Spade tote bag
Nordstrom

 

This bright pink tote by Kate Spade is a spacious standout! Crafted from pebbled leather, this luxe shoulder bag is fashionable and functional.

Was $328On Sale: $200You Save 39%
See It!

Bonus: Barbie x Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Set

Barefoot Dreams x Barbie set
Nordstrom

 

How adorable is this Barefoot Dreams collab with Barbie? Stay cozy with this buttery-soft travel bag gift set, featuring an eye mask, socks and a scrunchie.

$138.00
See It!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!