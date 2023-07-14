Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Come on Barbie, let’s go shopping! In honor of the highly anticipated release of the Barbie movie next week, we rounded up our favorite pink finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And it’s good timing because pink is trending right now!
From shoes to sweaters and handbags to halter tops, these pink pieces will add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe. We have a feeling Margot Robbie would approve! After all, it’s the summer of Barbie. Keep scrolling to score these dreamy deals from Nordstrom!
Schutz Strappy Sandals
Tickled pink! These strappy Schutz sandals are a summer staple.
Kurt Geiger Metallic Crossbody Bag
Shine bright with this pink metallic crossbody bag by Kurt Geiger! It’s a conversation-starter and a crowd-pleaser.
Outdoor Voices Tennis Mini Dress
Queen of the court! Show off your sporty style in this hot pink tennis mini dress by Outdoor Voices.
Simon Miller Metallic Handbag
Shining, shimmering, splendid! This hot pink metallic handbag by Simon Miller screams Barbiecore.
Steve Madden Pink Tweed Ballet Flat
Preppy in pink! These baby pink tweed ballet flats from Steve Madden are feminine and fashion-forward.
Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Leggings
Sweat it out in these pink heather high-waisted leggings from Beyond Yoga! Cute workout clothes always make Us more motivated to exercise.
Vacay Spinner Suitcase
Going on a getaway? Stand out from all the basic black luggage with this hot pink spinner suitcase!
French Connection Cable-Knit Sweater
We’re planning on rocking this cable-knit sweater from French Connection all fall and winter! The bubblegum pink shade is especially Barbie-esque.
Topshop Crossover Halter Tank
Spice up your summer style in this hot pink crossover halter tank from Topshop! It’s a flirty choice for date night or girls’ night out.
Cult Gaia Acrylic Box Clutch
This Cult Gaia acrylic box clutch is a cult-favorite! Reviewers rave that this handbag is stunning in person. Perfect for a special event!
Cece Ruffle Crepe Top
You can dress this 3/4-length sleeve ruffle crepe top up or down! It’s effortlessly elegant.
Ugg Shearling Scuffetta Slippers
It may be too warm for slippers right now, but these Ugg shearling slides are a great transitional option for fall. So comfy and cozy!
Melloday Satin Midi Dress
This magenta midi dress features 3/4-length sleeves and a tiered skirt. Go from work to a wedding in this versatile frock!
Lisa Bicky Suede Mules
Forget blue suede shoes — it’s all about pink suede shoes! These hot pink mules are a major fashion statement for fall.
Kate Spade Pebble Leather Tote Bag
This bright pink tote by Kate Spade is a spacious standout! Crafted from pebbled leather, this luxe shoulder bag is fashionable and functional.
Bonus: Barbie x Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Set
How adorable is this Barefoot Dreams collab with Barbie? Stay cozy with this buttery-soft travel bag gift set, featuring an eye mask, socks and a scrunchie.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!