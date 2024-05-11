Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer looks aren’t just about finding a variety of dresses and skirts and sticking with them. You want to add a bit of variety where you can, too. That’s why you might want a pair of dressy slacks that you can wear casually or add to your favorite summer tops when the situation calls for it. And we can’t get over this $30 pair at Walmart.

Related: Dress Pants or Lounge Pants? With These Pairs, You Get Both Throughout our lives, many of us will spend a whole one-third of it at work (ugh). And of course, that’s not to mention all of the events, dinner parties and other occasions which require a nicer dress code. Often, these situations call for dress pants, which can be uncomfortable and a bit stuffy. But luckily, […]

The Scoop Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants are the perfect tailored look whether you’re going to spend your day at the office or heading out to do some shopping. Made from a mix of linen and rayon, they’re super comfortable yet high-class and luxurious enough to serve the look of laid-back luxury and comfort, especially thanks to their wide leg construction.

Get the Scoop Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants for just $30 at Walmart!

These are a classy-looking pair of pants, with stripes that help elevate then from simple slacks to a fun addition to any outfit. They give a tailored, snatched fit, but they’re breezy and let plenty of air in so you’re not too hot when temperatures rise. They have a hook and eye closure with zip fly and two side pockets as well, so you can carry everything you need without having to bring a bag. They’re built to be appropriate for work but also work beautifully as a fun pair of pants for going out, too.

Get the Scoop Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants for just $30 at Walmart!

You’ll inevitably need to pull a pair of pants on at some point, either when the weather turns cooler unexpectedly or you need to go to an interview or important meeting. So go ahead and make sure you have everything you need from Walmart for just $30! You won’t regret making this frugal yet positive decision.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Scoop Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants for just $30 at Walmart!