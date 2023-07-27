10 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products Celebrities Swear By

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Stars — they’re just like Us. But let’s not forget that celebs have glam squads and A-list access to premium products. While they’re busy getting luxury treatments at the dermatologist, we’re shopping for makeup at the drugstore. Needless to say, we always trust beauty recommendations from Hollywood royalty!
Below are 10 cult-favorite products that get the celebrity seal of approval. Stars from Kyle Richards to Meghan Markle have all gushed about these skincare staples. Shop their favorites from Nordstrom now!
Kim Kardashian: Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Sofia Richie: Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom and Honey Perfume
Bella Hadid: Dior Lip Glow Balm
Olivia Culpo: Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40
Jodie Comer: Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume
Amal Clooney: Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk
Brooke Shields: True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil
Meghan Markle: Nars Orgasm Blush
Jennifer Lopez: Nars Creamy Concealer
Kyle Richards: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum
