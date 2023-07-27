10 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products Celebrities Swear By

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. But let’s not forget that celebs have glam squads and A-list access to premium products. While they’re busy getting luxury treatments at the dermatologist, we’re shopping for makeup at the drugstore. Needless to say, we always trust beauty recommendations from Hollywood royalty!

Below are 10 cult-favorite products that get the celebrity seal of approval. Stars from Kyle Richards to Meghan Markle have all gushed about these skincare staples. Shop their favorites from Nordstrom now!

Kim Kardashian: Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Kim Kardashian reportedly uses the award-winning Luminous Silk Foundation from Armani Beauty for a natural glow. No wonder the Skims founder has flawless skin! This foundation leaves your complexion with a satin finish with buildable medium coverage. Get it

Sofia Richie: Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom and Honey Perfume As a Jo Malone London partner, Sofia Richie can’t get enough of the nectarine blossom and honey perfume. Sweet and floral, this scent is delightful for summer. Get it

Bella Hadid: Dior Lip Glow Balm So many celebs swear by the Dior lip glow balm, from Alix Earle to Bella Hadid. The supermodel revealed that it’s her go-to beauty product before a photo shoot. We’re ready for our close-up! Get it

Olivia Culpo: Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 Just like Us, Olivia Culpo loves the Glowscreen sunscreen from Supergoop! ‘It’s SPF 40, it’s a glowy primer and it just has the most pretty finish,’ the model said. ‘It’s so hydrating and glowy. It’s a great product.’ Get it

Jodie Comer: Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume Arguably one of the most popular perfumes of the moment, Le Labo’s Santal 33 is also a celebrity favorite. Emmy winner Jodie Comer said, ‘I definitely copied an actress I worked with. We would ride the lift every day, and I would smell it on her, and it would be that amazing smell. But we’re all copying each other. I have no shame in admitting.’ Get it

Amal Clooney: Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lip liner is a holy grail beauty product, beloved by celebs and customers alike. Founder and makeup artist Charlotte even used this liner on Amal Clooney for her wedding day!

Get it

Brooke Shields: True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil Brooke Shields once said, ‘If I was going to be on a desert island, I think the thing that I would want the most is the Radiance Oil because it can be used on my hair, it can be used — I sometimes put it on my lips, I definitely put it on my eyebrows. And I feel like I could [be] multipurpose with it.’ We’re equally obsessed with this oil that leaves our skin with a dewy glow! Get it

Meghan Markle: Nars Orgasm Blush Another tried-and-true beauty product is the cult-classic Nars Orgasm Blush. Meghan Markle once said that this blush was one of her top 5 must-have makeup items, the ‘perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face.’ Get it

Jennifer Lopez: Nars Creamy Concealer J.Lo is said to be a fan of this award-winning creamy concealer from Nars. One customer called this product ‘THE BEST Concealer EVA!’ Get it

Kyle Richards: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Kyle Richards adored this Advanced Night Repair Serum from Estée Lauder. ‘This is one of my favorite products that I talk about a lot, ‘ the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. ‘This is a miracle. You put this on clean skin and it improves fine lines, dark spots, sun spots. It just gives your skin an overall glow.’ Get it

