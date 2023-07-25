Cancel OK
Top 5

Stories

Skincare Sale

15 Best Wrinkle-Reducing Skincare Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

wrinkle-reducing skincare deals Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

Just like rings on trees, wrinkles are a front-and-center reminder that we’re getting older. As if our stiff muscles and achey joints weren’t enough! We’re all about aging gracefully, but that doesn’t mean we have to be fine with these fine lines. There are plenty of products that can help smooth out our skin while still retaining our natural appearance.

Hankering for a beauty hack on a budget? Great news: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong! We rounded up the 15 best anti-aging deals from this limited-time savings event. If you want reduced wrinkles at reduced prices, then shop these steals before they sell out!

Clarins Double Serum Double Edition Anti-Aging Skincare Set $306 Value

Clarins Double Serum Double Edition Anti-Aging Skincare Set $306 Value at Nordstrom
This anti-aging skincare set from Clarins includes two full-size firming and smoothing serums, as well as a travel-size eye cream. Featuring a 2-in-1 formula, this bestselling serum targets wrinkles, boosts radiance and evens skin tone.
Get it

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

Kate Somerville® Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream at Nordstrom, Size 1.7 Oz
Created with innovative technology, this Kate Somerville anti-aging cream reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin firmness and elasticity. This moisturizer will leave your skin soft, supple and youthful!
Get it

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit $250 Value

NuFACE® MINI+® Starter Kit $245 Value in Sany Rose at Nordstrom
Earning a cult following of celebs and customers, this microcurrent system smooths, lifts and contours your complexion. This wrinkle-reducing regimen comes with a facial toning device, aqua gel activator, silk crème activator, application brush and power adaptor.
Get it

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Set

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Set $150 Value at Nordstrom
Double the beauty, double the benefits! This Shiseido skincare set comes with a wrinkle-smoothing cream that plumps fine lines and an SPF moisturizer that corrects wrinkles.
Get it

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Set $233 Value

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Set $233 Value at Nordstrom
Wrinkle repair to the rescue! This Clinique set features a retinoid serum that reduces wrinkles and an eye cream that smooths skin.
Get it

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum $255 Value

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum with Bifidus Prebiotic $255 Value at Nordstrom, Size 3.8 Oz
Serena Kerrigan just exclusively told Us Weekly, ‘This serum is simply the crème de la crème, delivering transformative results that have me completely hooked and convinced it’s the best skincare investment I’ve ever made.’
Get it

Kieh's Line-Reducing Concentrate Serum

Kiehl's Since 1851 Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate Serum $140 Value at Nordstrom, Size 3.4 Oz
This Kiehl’s vitamin C serum reduces fine lines and brightens skin. One customer even called this product a ‘magic wrinkle eraser.’
Get it

Kiehl's Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream

Kiehl's Since 1851 Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream at Nordstrom, Size 2.5 Oz
Another Kiehl’s holy grail product is this face and neck cream! Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this anti-aging product helps reduce wrinkles, even skin tone and smooth skin texture.
Get it

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Collagen Boosting Essentials Set $641 Value

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Collagen Boosting Essentials Set $641 Value at Nordstrom
From celeb-favorite Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, this collagen-boosting bundle will supercharge your skin. Included inside are a Pro LED Light Therapy Device, five treatments of the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream and Advanced Retinol and Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum.
Get it

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Forever Set

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Forever Set $280 Value at Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning Magic Cream works its magic to reduce fine lines and moisturize skin! Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this cult-favorite cream delivers a boost of hydration and radiance to your complexion.
Get it

Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream

Kate Somerville® Kateceuticals® Lifting Eye Cream $140 Value at Nordstrom, Size 0.5 Oz
According to a study, after just one use of this eye cream, 96% of participants showed improvement in the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines, wrinkles and hydration! Ingredients include a triple peptide complex, red and brown algae, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.
Get it

LightStim Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device

LightStim® Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device $249 Value at Nordstrom
This LED light therapy device reduces fine lines and wrinkles. A soothing solution without any pain or product!
Get it

Fresh Firming Set $125 Value

Fresh® Firming Set $125 Value at Nordstrom
Two smoothing skincare products that reduce wrinkles? Sign Us up! This Fresh duo includes a travel-size Black Tea Firming Corset Cream and a full-size Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate.
Get it

Chantecaille Lift & Hydrate Skin Care Set $570 Value

Chantecaille Lift & Hydrate Skin Care Set $570 Value at Nordstrom
This Chantecaille skincare set is seriously luxurious! The Bio Lifting Mask and the Bio Lifting Cream help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, lift and plump for a youthful-looking complexion.
Get it

Estée Lauder Firm and Lift + Nourish Skincare Set $186 Value

Estée Lauder Glow Power Firm+ Lift + Nourish Skincare Set $186 Value at Nordstrom
This Estée Lauder gift set features a full-size Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Cremeplus plus three travel-sizes. Keep all four for yourself or spread the love with loved ones!
Get it

