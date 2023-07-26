Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Culpo is without a doubt one of the most gorgeous women in the universe — no, really, it’s a fact. She won Miss Universe in 2012! And just in case you needed more proof, Nick Jonas allegedly wrote his hit song “Jealous” about Olivia, his ex-girlfriend (“Cause you’re too sexy, beautiful and everybody wants a taste”). While it’s clear that the model is blessed with good genes, she has also perfected her beauty routine after years of runways and red carpets. So, when the Culpo Sisters star took to Amazon Live to share her summer skincare, we took notes like it was a master class in makeup.

Below are some of Olivia’s “tried-and-true” for a dewy summer glow. Miss Universe 2023, we’re coming for you!

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops ‘We’re going to start with the Lumify eye drops. This is what I use first and foremost when I’m getting ready for anything. It whitens and brightens the eyes, which I love. It instantly works!’ $17.22 Get it

Tula SPF 30 Daily Sunscreen ‘Let’s start with our SPF. The reason why I love this is because it has this really nice emollient finish. You’ll see that it adds a really nice dewy effect. $38.00 Get it

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ‘I’m starting with the Nars Custard Creamy Concealer. This is in the shade Custard.’ $29.50 Get it

Mac Conceal and Correct Palette ‘This is what I use as a more lightweight option for a foundation. It’s so dewy! I personally love dewy, especially for the summer. This is cream. It’s also really good for color correcting because it has all of the different undertones if you have a pimple, if you have a bruise.’ Get it

Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder ‘I’m going to walk you through some of my absolute favorites that we have here. One is the Hula Benefit Bronzer. This is a tried-and-true. Everybody should know about it, it’s so good.’ Get it

Mac Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Whirl ‘“This is the Mac Whirl liner. Absolute favorite lip liner ever. It’s a really beautiful mauvey rose, and it’s my favorite.’ Get it

Stila Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner “This is the Stila [liquid eyeliner]. I love it, the one that I’ve been using forever and I truly believe that it’s the best.” Get it

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray “I do have a spray that I use. This is the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Airbrush Setting Spray. It makes your makeup last all day but it does add a really nice dewiness and it just kind of blends everything. I love the way that it makes my skin look and feel and also makes my makeup stay.” Get it

Anastasia Beverly Hills Broze Wiz Brow Pencil “Next we have the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. So, this is what I use for my eyebrows.’ Get it

Mac Cosmetics Extended Play Gigablack Mascara “For mascara, I use the Mac Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara. And the reason why I love this is because you can really, really get in there.” Get it

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: