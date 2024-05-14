Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Godwin got the last of her lip filler dissolved.

Godwin, 29, opened up about returning to her natural pout via Instagram on Monday, May 13. “Got my lip filler dissolved (all that was left from years ago lol) a couple of weeks ago because some had migrated above my lip (very normal), which doesn’t look super natural,” she captioned a pic of her sitting in a doctor’s office.

Godwin continued, praising her injector, Michelle Paty, “Stopped by the ONLY place I trust in San Diego @prevaaesthetics & she does the most natural/stunning work!! Plus she has fun music playing which distracts me from thinking about any needed pokes haha.”

After her appointment, Godwin gushed that she “left with pretty lips.”

In 2020, the model addressed plastic surgery rumors while answering fans’ assumptions about her via YouTube. “I mean yeah, I’ve had my lips done before. It’s not a giant huge secret,” she said while blending out her makeup. “So yes, I’ve had my lips done a few times. Literally the smallest amount ever.” Godwin added she didn’t “think” there was any filler left in her pout at the time she was filming. “I have not had anything else done,” she confirmed to followers.

Although she shared that was the only “work” she’s had done, Godwin clarified that she’s supportive of those who have gone under the knife. “I’m all for people doing whatever they feel like doing,” she said.

The following year, Godwin again shut down cosmetic surgery rumors via social media while posting a throwback photo with a friend. “No for the last time I haven’t had a nose job,” she captioned the pic.

Fans supported the Bachelor in Paradise alum in the comments section. “You just got a perfect nose. Some of us are just blessed 🤷🏼‍♀️😘,” one follower wrote, as a second added, “Who cares if you did, you look amazing.” More fans noted that Godwin’s nose looked the “same” as it did in her childhood. “Why do people even think that?? 🤯”