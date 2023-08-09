Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrities who put their health and wellness at the forefront always impress Us, and Ashley Tisdale is at the top of the list. The 38-year-old is consistently honest to fans about which products she’s interested in, and also recently teamed up with Colgate Total. The iconic toothpaste brand has launched their Totally Honest Initiative, encouraging people to come clean about dental hygiene with their dentists. After all, who doesn’t feel the urge to fib a little when asked about flossing, brushing and sugar habits? According to Colgate, the time to stop this behavior is now!

In honor of the new collaboration, Tisdale came clean to Us about her dental habits and some of the top products in her shopping cart lately — from skincare, to haircare, to new mom essentials and more!

Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release

The actress shared her struggles with Us about her dental anxiety and how Colgate has helped her, stating, “The Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release has just been a game changer for me as someone who has anxiety [about] going to the dentist.” The High School Musical alum continued, “I just feel like after using this toothpaste, I feel much more confident and dentist-ready.”

Rhode Glazing Milk

The multi-hyphenate prefers to keep her skincare routine minimal, instead of relying on excessive products. “When it’s summertime and I need to hydrate, I use the Rhode Glazing Milk,” Tisdale confessed. “After using it, I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, my skin is so hydrated.’ So I have seen a difference,” she continued.

Joanna Vargas Eye Cream

The entrepreneur also expressed the importance of using an eye cream as early as your 20s. “I have always been someone who used eye cream… it’s preventative,” Tisdale said. “I love Joanna Vargas’ eye cream. She has really good skincare.”

Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask

Many of Us are victims of dry hair in the hotter months of summer. Tisdale relates, and she prevents her colored hair from sun damage with Virtue’s popular hair mask. “Hair is super important to not neglect in the summer,” she explained. “I’m someone who really loves a hair mask, and I think it’s something you should do weekly.”

Coterie Diapers and Tubby Tobb’s Ointment

Not only is Tisdale an actress, singer and business owner, but she’s also a devoted mom to her daughter Jupiter, 2. When asked about her go-to products to help out new mothers, her instant response was Coterie diapers and Tubby Tobb’s All Over Ointment. “She deals with some eczema flare-ups, and that stuff has been a lifesaver,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum shared.

