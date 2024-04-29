Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Have you ever wondered how celebrities maintain their skin? Before working in the beauty industry, I figured they’d just get daily facials to ensure their complexion stayed glowing and flawless. Turns out, most stars — including Khloe Kardashian — supplement the professional results with at-home tools that anyone can purchase.
Kardashian has doubled down on taking care of her skin since getting skin cancer removed from her cheek. After going through an intensive surgery to remove the melanoma, she began incorporating high-tech remedies to rejuvenate the affected area. Her favorite? The multitasking Medicube Age-R Booster Pro, which she now uses daily.
Kardashian took to Instagram Reels to share her love for this “game-changer” facial tool as a partner of the brand. “Whatever is going on with your skin, Medicube has you covered,” she raves. “There’s six different settings — my favorite is the booster setting — and I’m not kidding, my skin has been glowy, dewy and hydrated.”
What sets the Medicube device apart from other options is its versatile settings. Many beauty tech tools can only do one thing, while this one offers electroporation for better absorption (This is the booster mode that Kardashian loves!), microcurrent to target fine lines and wrinkles, EMS to firm up sagging skin, an air shot to help your skincare products penetrate deeper, sonic vibration for a delightful massage and LED lights to address a slew of concerns including dark spots and acne.
“I do this when I’m laying in bed, [when I’m] making coffee . . . I mean it’s really so easy,” explains Kardashian before walking through how she uses it. Before gliding the Booster Pro across her face, she dips it into the Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream for a cooling, soothing sensation. “I use level three cause I’ve done this before, and I just go in circular motions.”
The reality star goes on to mention that it only requires five minutes to see effects — so there’s no excuse to skip out on treating yourself daily. “My skin is glowing and I barely have pores now,” she raves. “It’s a no brainer.”
I’ll be the first to mention that this facial device isn’t cheap, but if you can splurge, it’s 100% worth it. Skin gadgets with a fraction of the settings of the Booster Pro cost the exact same price, so when you think about all of its abilities, it really is a deal. Plus, fun added features (like the fact that this talks to you!) put it levels above other tools.
Take it from me (and Kardashian) — investing in your skin is one of the best things you can do for yourself, and this tool could bring you one step closer to the glass skin of your dreams.
