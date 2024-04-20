Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, keeping your skin looking its best can become an additional part-time job. Whether you combat fine lines and wrinkles or dullness, finding easy products to add to your lineup — that won’t make the process longer — to see results fast can be another added challenge. Gisele Bündchen, the Brazilian fashion model, has flawless skin and top-notch modeling skills — if you want sleek, beautiful skin like hers, we have news for you! We found her favorite face serum on Amazon — and it’s sure to become one of your new beauty favorites.

In an interview with Allure, Bündchen said this is her go-to because of how quick and effective it is. “I was blown away by the serum because, after only a week or so of using it daily, I started seeing results,” Bündchen told the publication.

The Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy Super Potent Serum is an easy step to add to your skincare regimen that will visibly plump, firm and add radiance to your skin after only one week! It uses a blend of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and more of a nourishing and brightening option. Also, it’s a fragrance-free and allergen-free formula suitable for all skin types.

Get the Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy Super Potent Serum for $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use it, you should take about a dime-sized amount and apply it to your clean face before you start your makeup routine. You can use it both in the morning and at night. But the key to using this serum is to stay consistent to see results — after all, Bündchen did say she started to see the fruits of labor after a week.

In regards to this moisturizing face serum, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I use this product in the morning, and it makes my face feel soft and pretty. There’s nothing to dislike about this product. I love it.”

One more added, “I love this serum, specifically the consistency and lightness of it. It’s good quality, as what you can expect from Dior. I highly recommend it.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a way to add more of a zip to your skin and get back its glow and shine, this Gisele Bündchen-approved face serum could help you do it easily!

See it: Get the Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy Super Potent Serum for $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

