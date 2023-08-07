Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another makeup trend has emerged! While latte makeup is undeniably beautiful, makeup fans have always had two defined sides: the bronze side and the blush side. You can certainly play with both, but this new strawberry makeup trend is for anyone who especially loves that blush side!

Of course, this look is taking off at top speed thanks to a TikTok tutorial by the ultimate beauty trendsetter herself, Hailey Bieber. It’s basically another level of the popular “clean girl” aesthetic, adding a pop of red or pink to the cheeks for a sunkissed look. (Or slightly sunburned — but without the skin damage!) Using the same shade for your lips and eyes is excellent for this monochromatic look, and this multi-use compact is just the product you’ll need to nail the trend!

Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Creme Cheek Blush + Lip Color Pros: Over 6,500 reviews

Seven punchy pigments

Super clean formula and recyclable carton Cons: May need to reapply during a long day

A few shoppers had to use a brush to get desired effect

Not available in a multi-shade palette Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

This Honest Beauty pick may be a cream blush and lip product, but multiple reviewers say they like to use a little on their eyelids too. They feel safe doing so as well, as this find is super clean — like, EWG Verified clean. It contains no petrolatum, paraffins, silicones, mineral oil or synthetic fragrances, and it’s been dermatologist-tested and physician-tested. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan. The carton is even 100% tree-free and recyclable!

This cream formula from Jessica Alba‘s beauty brand is blendable and designed to “melt in seamlessly” when applied. It’s also buildable, able to go from sheer to saturated, which is great for strawberry makeup, as we need a strong pop. We love that the formula contains skin-friendly fruit extracts too, including raspberry, blackberry and grape!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

This product comes in a handy portable compact, and there are seven shades available. We love the Fire Coral (which currently has the best discount) and the Coral Peach for your strawberry makeup, but Plum Berry could be nice as well. It all depends on your skin tone and preferences.

While some shoppers used a brush, it’s actually recommended that you apply this product with your fingertips, which is easy (and inexpensive) enough for Us! Really want to perfect the strawberry makeup look? Grab this freckle pen and add a few dots at the sides of the nose!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

Looking for something else? See more from Honest Beauty here and explore more blushes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: