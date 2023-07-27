Cancel OK
Top 5

Stories

Luxury Lookalikes

17 Affordable Accessories Under $70 That Easily Pass for Designer Brands

By
designer lookalike accessories
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I can’t tell the difference between designer styles and lookalikes. You’d think I’d be able to spot a “dupe” since I work in fashion, but I’m not well-versed in luxury labels — I prefer affordable alternatives instead.

My point being: Why not save up for a splurge and invest in more budget-friendly options now?

If you’re in the market for inexpensive accessories that look luxe, you’ve come to the right place. From handbags to jewelry, these 17 pieces easily channel top designer brands.

Handbags

Bamboo Beach Handbag

Miuco Womens Bamboo Handbag Handmade Large Tote Bag Straw Beach Bags Beach Purse Size Small
Miuco
‘This purse is a really great [lookalike] of the Cult Gaia Ark Top Handle bag,’ one shopper said.’
$32.99
See it!

Rhinestone Evening Bag

YUWITA Rhinestone Purse for Women Evening Bag Glitter Sparkly Mini Handbags (Silver)
YUWITA
One reviewer wrote, ’10/10 recommend this beauty.’ We agree — talk about stunning!
$29.90
See it!

Quilted Shoulder Bag

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Fashion Crossbody Bags Lightweight Adjustable Chain Strap Quilted Designer Handbags Shoulder Bag (Black)
PRETTYGARDEN
One customer declared, ‘These are my current favorite bags. They’re not heavy, are soft and look expensive.’ Another added, ‘Almost feels like a real designer bag.’
$35.99
See it!

Woven Shopper Bag

Fashion Woven Bag Shopper Bag Travel Handbags and Purses Women Tote Bag Large Capacity Shoulder Bags (Avocado Green)
JINMANXUE
One reviewer reported, ‘I first saw someone with this bag and honestly thought it was Bottega Veneta. I asked where she bought it and was told AMAZON. Right then and there I needed the link. It arrived faster than expected and I am getting lots of compliments. It is so pretty and I feel great wearing it. I also think it is made of vegan materials, so another plus.’
$69.99
See it!

Woven Straw Handbag

boshiho Retro Straw Woven Handbag Womens Cross Body Bag Shoulder Messenger Satchel (Large - Black)
boshiho
‘Very cute chic bag!’ a satisfied shopper gushed. ‘This straw bag is nice for spring/summer season. It looks expensive as if it’s worth more than $30!’
$33.98
See it!

 

Sunglasses

Sojos Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses

SOJOS Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses Womens Big Square Vintage Designer Sunnies SJ2205, Creamy White/Gradient Brown
SOJOS
‘These are very similar to the Free People Bel Aire Square sunnies,’ one customer commented.
$13.58
See it!

Oversized Square Sunglasses

FEISEDY Vintage Women Butterfly Sunglasses Designer Luxury Square Gradient Sun Glasses Shades B2486
FEISEDY
‘Loved these,’ one reviewer raved. ‘Very comfortable on the face and very fashionable.’
$15.95
See it!

Trendy Rectangular Sunglasses

Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Men Trendy Retro Fashion Sunglasses UV 400 Protection Square leopard Frame
Dollger
‘I was expecting cheap throw-away glasses,’ one shopper shared. ‘These glasses are awesome! They have quality of designer glasses.’
$11.99
Get it

Cateye Fashion Sunglasses

FEISEDY Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Women Trendy Cateye Sunglasses B2473
FEISEDY
One customer cheered, ‘Love these glasses! I am very surprised by the quality of these shades. They are sturdy and actually lay straight on my face which a lot of inexpensive glasses do not do. They look like designer shades but for a fraction of the price.’
$14.98
Get it

 Jewelry

Love Friendship Bracelet

PDWZNBA 18K Gold Plated Love Friendship Bracelet with Cubic Zirconia Stones Bangle Cuff Best Gifts with Crystal for Mother's Day Valentine's Day Wedding Couples and Birthdays
PDWZNBA
‘This is a perfect [lookalike],’ one reviewer proclaimed. ‘It’s so beautiful and fits perfectly. Worth every penny!!’
$10.99
Get it

Chunky Gold Drop Earrings

Apsvo Earring Dupes Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women, Tear Drop Dangle Earrings, Teardrop Lightweight Water Drop Earrings for Women Girls Fashion Trendy Hypoallergenic Jewelry
Apsvo
One shopper who has the pricey, original version of these earrings exclaimed, ‘I have the real ones and these are amazing [lookalikes]. Just slightly smaller but shape is the same. I think I like them better.’
$14.99
Get it

Silver Mesh Link Chain Bracelet

Miabella 925 Sterling Silver Italian 5mm Mesh Link Chain Bracelet for Women, Made in Italy (8 Inches)
Miabella
According to one review, these bracelets ‘look very high end and much more expensive than they are.’
$18.90
Get it

Four-Leaf Clover Earrings and Necklace Set

GEDELLY Lucky Four-Leaf Clover Set Earrings Necklace Pendant Classic Pendant Necklace Fashion Earrings Birthday Valentine's Day Christmas Jewelry Gift,LDNTZ-139-White
GEDELLY
‘So we all know that this set is based off iconic 70s jewelry,’ one customer wrote. The celeb-loved label will cost you thousands (and will probably be sold out), but this set is an affordable alternative for only $10 in total!
$9.97
Get it

Shoes

Braided Slide Sandals

CLOVERLAY Yara Women's Square Open Toe Slides Braided Woven Single Band Slip on Flat Sandals (9, Black PU)
CLOVERLAY
‘They’re comfy and I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on them,’ one shopper said. ‘They look boutique style on an amazon budget.’
$23.99
Get it

Bow Knot Heeled Sandals

VETASTE Women's Bow Knot Heeled Sandals Bridal Wedding Open Toe Ankle Strap Chunky Heels
VETASTE
‘Perfect [lookalike] for the Loeffler Randall heels,’ one customer claimed.
$64.99
Get it

Pointed-Toe Crystal Pumps

VETASTE Women's Double Bow Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Crystal Pumps Wedding Bridal Party Stilettos Backless Satin Heeled Sandals
VETASTE
‘These are amazing,’ one customer enthused. ‘They look exactly like the Mach and Mach shoes which are well over $1200. Super comfortable too. Wore them all night, dancing at a gala.’
$59.99
Get it

Slingback Pumps

MIRAAZZURRA Women Sling Back Pumps Chunky Heels Sexy Splicing Round Toe Casual Wedding Shoes for Women Fashion Dress Shoes US Size 9 Nude
MIRAAZZURRA
‘It’s the perfect length, perfect comfortable and high quality material,’ one reviewer effused. ‘It’s the exact [lookalike] for the Chanel mules of the exact same design; honestly, I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference between my original Chanel pair and this pair!’
$42.99
Get it

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!