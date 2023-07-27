Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I can’t tell the difference between designer styles and lookalikes. You’d think I’d be able to spot a “dupe” since I work in fashion, but I’m not well-versed in luxury labels — I prefer affordable alternatives instead.
My point being: Why not save up for a splurge and invest in more budget-friendly options now?
If you’re in the market for inexpensive accessories that look luxe, you’ve come to the right place. From handbags to jewelry, these 17 pieces easily channel top designer brands.
One reviewer reported, ‘I first saw someone with this bag and honestly thought it was Bottega Veneta. I asked where she bought it and was told AMAZON. Right then and there I needed the link. It arrived faster than expected and I am getting lots of compliments. It is so pretty and I feel great wearing it. I also think it is made of vegan materials, so another plus.’
One customer cheered, ‘Love these glasses! I am very surprised by the quality of these shades. They are sturdy and actually lay straight on my face which a lot of inexpensive glasses do not do. They look like designer shades but for a fraction of the price.’
One shopper who has the pricey, original version of these earrings exclaimed, ‘I have the real ones and these are amazing [lookalikes]. Just slightly smaller but shape is the same. I think I like them better.’
‘So we all know that this set is based off iconic 70s jewelry,’ one customer wrote. The celeb-loved label will cost you thousands (and will probably be sold out), but this set is an affordable alternative for only $10 in total!
‘It’s the perfect length, perfect comfortable and high quality material,’ one reviewer effused. ‘It’s the exact [lookalike] for the Chanel mules of the exact same design; honestly, I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference between my original Chanel pair and this pair!’
