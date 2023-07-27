Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I can’t tell the difference between designer styles and lookalikes. You’d think I’d be able to spot a “dupe” since I work in fashion, but I’m not well-versed in luxury labels — I prefer affordable alternatives instead.

My point being: Why not save up for a splurge and invest in more budget-friendly options now?

If you’re in the market for inexpensive accessories that look luxe, you’ve come to the right place. From handbags to jewelry, these 17 pieces easily channel top designer brands.

Handbags

Bamboo Beach Handbag ‘This purse is a really great [lookalike] of the Cult Gaia Ark Top Handle bag,’ one shopper said.’ $32.99 See it!

Rhinestone Evening Bag One reviewer wrote, ’10/10 recommend this beauty.’ We agree — talk about stunning! $29.90 See it!

Quilted Shoulder Bag One customer declared, ‘These are my current favorite bags. They’re not heavy, are soft and look expensive.’ Another added, ‘Almost feels like a real designer bag.’ $35.99 See it!

Woven Shopper Bag One reviewer reported, ‘I first saw someone with this bag and honestly thought it was Bottega Veneta. I asked where she bought it and was told AMAZON. Right then and there I needed the link. It arrived faster than expected and I am getting lots of compliments. It is so pretty and I feel great wearing it. I also think it is made of vegan materials, so another plus.’ $69.99 See it!

Woven Straw Handbag ‘Very cute chic bag!’ a satisfied shopper gushed. ‘This straw bag is nice for spring/summer season. It looks expensive as if it’s worth more than $30!’ $33.98 See it!

Sunglasses

Sojos Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses ‘These are very similar to the Free People Bel Aire Square sunnies,’ one customer commented. $13.58 See it!

Oversized Square Sunglasses ‘Loved these,’ one reviewer raved. ‘Very comfortable on the face and very fashionable.’ $15.95 See it!

Trendy Rectangular Sunglasses ‘I was expecting cheap throw-away glasses,’ one shopper shared. ‘These glasses are awesome! They have quality of designer glasses.’ $11.99 Get it

Cateye Fashion Sunglasses One customer cheered, ‘Love these glasses! I am very surprised by the quality of these shades. They are sturdy and actually lay straight on my face which a lot of inexpensive glasses do not do. They look like designer shades but for a fraction of the price.’ $14.98 Get it

Jewelry

Love Friendship Bracelet ‘This is a perfect [lookalike],’ one reviewer proclaimed. ‘It’s so beautiful and fits perfectly. Worth every penny!!’ $10.99 Get it

Chunky Gold Drop Earrings One shopper who has the pricey, original version of these earrings exclaimed, ‘I have the real ones and these are amazing [lookalikes]. Just slightly smaller but shape is the same. I think I like them better.’ $14.99 Get it

Silver Mesh Link Chain Bracelet According to one review, these bracelets ‘look very high end and much more expensive than they are.’ $18.90 Get it

Four-Leaf Clover Earrings and Necklace Set ‘So we all know that this set is based off iconic 70s jewelry,’ one customer wrote. The celeb-loved label will cost you thousands (and will probably be sold out), but this set is an affordable alternative for only $10 in total! $9.97 Get it

Shoes

Braided Slide Sandals ‘They’re comfy and I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on them,’ one shopper said. ‘They look boutique style on an amazon budget.’ $23.99 Get it

Bow Knot Heeled Sandals ‘Perfect [lookalike] for the Loeffler Randall heels,’ one customer claimed. $64.99 Get it

Pointed-Toe Crystal Pumps ‘These are amazing,’ one customer enthused. ‘They look exactly like the Mach and Mach shoes which are well over $1200. Super comfortable too. Wore them all night, dancing at a gala.’ $59.99 Get it

Slingback Pumps ‘It’s the perfect length, perfect comfortable and high quality material,’ one reviewer effused. ‘It’s the exact [lookalike] for the Chanel mules of the exact same design; honestly, I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference between my original Chanel pair and this pair!’ $42.99 Get it

