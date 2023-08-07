17 Sparkly, Stunning Fashion Finds to Wear to Your Next Concert

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Concert fashion has reached a new level this year, especially for those attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour or Beyoncé‘s Renaissance Tour. It’s the perfect excuse to dress up in something bold, sparkly and outside of your day-to-day comfort zone.

Whether you’re seeing a globally-known mega-star or an indie darling, we’re going to help you get dressed for your next concert — and get the best IG pics out of the experience. No need to spend hundreds on a custom outfit! Let’s create some memories, shall we?

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this sheer, beaded Naileski top because it has so many styling possibilities based on the bra or cami you choose to wear underneath!

2. We Also Love: Okay, we could definitely see this rhinestone fringe Nlfie tank at a Beyoncé show — or maybe at a concert for your favorite country artist!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re all about the love songs, make it known with this sequin heart Pesion tank top!

4. Bonus: Glow in gold with the help of this shimmery Vidussa cami. It has a comfy fit and comes in other shades too!

Dresses and Jumpsuits

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This pastel rainbow Yoawdats mini dress reminds Us of the cover of Swift’s Lover album!

6. We Also Love: A concert is basically like one big party, and this glittering Allegra K dress is the ultimate party dress!

7. We Can’t Forget: We’re imagining this sparkly SeNight jumpsuit at an intimate club concert, a drink in your hand!

8. Bonus: Like a comfy, sporty vibe? Check out the metallic shine of this Porrcey jersey dress!

Bottoms

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Like a starry night sky, this celestial LBKKC midi skirt adds on layers of tulle for a strong fashion statement!

10. We Also Love: Our favorite part about these silver sequin Hellowom shorts might just be how flowy and comfortable they are!

11. We Can’t Forget: If you’re on the lookout for denim shorts, you’ll adore the sparkling fringe hanging from the pockets of this Jmitha pair!

12. Bonus: It might be a chilly, late-night concert, so if you’re looking for a pair of pants instead, check out these super popular Blencot palazzo pants!

Accessories

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Take your dress, skirt or shorts up to the next level with these rhinestone-accented DancMolly fishnet tights!

14. We Also Love: This Jovono body chain can be worn in numerous ways — even simply as a layered choker necklace!

15. We Can’t Forget: For most big concerts these days, you’ll need to carry in a clear bag. That doesn’t mean it can’t be cute! Check out this iridescent Hulisen crossbody!

16. Bonus: This rhinestone Cenapog headband is basically a two-in-one accessory, as the long tassel ends look almost like dangling earrings!

17. Last but Not Least: Another super fun “accessory” idea is body glitter! Wear this Dageda glitter gel on your face, collarbones, in your hair and beyond!

