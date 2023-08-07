Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So, the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is over — but did you really miss out on your chance to nab some major deals? It’s true that many items have gone back to their original prices…but that doesn’t mean you can’t find your new favorite piece on sale!

You might think the deals after a big sale would be solely saved for unwanted leftovers, but that’s not the case here. We’re talking markdowns on fan-favorite picks with hundreds and hundreds of positive reviews. One of the most notable is this Loveappella maxi dress, which is just perfect for this latter half of summer!

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress Pros: On sale in 10 colors

Nearly 900 reviews

Extremely comfy Cons: Yellow version is not on sale

A few colors have some sizes sold out

May need seamless underwear Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See it!

This maxi dress is creeping closer and closer to 1,000 reviews, its fit and feel earning five stars over and over again. The wide, high waistband, surplice neckline and perfect pleating just have such a flattering, elongating effect on the body, and the color selection is next level.

The softness of the fabric? Heavenly! This stretchy jersey material is supple and drapes down the body with a goddess-like elegance. Even the wide straps contribute to the comfort — and your ability to wear a bra! You won’t have to deal with any hard zippers or buttons either, as this dress simply slips on over your head!

Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See it!

This dress, which is safe for the washing machine, has shoppers wearing it for summer vacations, birthday photo shoots, beach weddings and even during their pregnancies. It’s very, very versatile — especially if you consider how each colorway is totally solid. We love the pops like Jade and Pink Polish, but you’ll also find classic black and navy options if you want a more subtle and sophisticated vibe!

If you can swing it, this dress is very cute with flat sandals or mules (many petite sizes are available!), but it looks so fabulous with any type of taller shoe too. Espadrille wedges, heeled sandals, simple pumps and even platform sneakers will all totally bring out a new side to this dress. Thinking of how you’ll wear it? Make sure you grab it while it’s $20 off!

Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See it!

Not your style? Shop more dresses here and don’t forget to check out more amazing deals at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: