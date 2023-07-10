Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever Hailey Bieber pinpoints a new product she’s currently interested in, we instantly perk up. The beauty secrets to get her eternally glowy skin? We’re taking notes, and scooping up the latest and greatest from Rhode, the entrepreneur’s skincare line. And of course, her street style looks inspire trends (and pieces selling out immediately). Closely following her social media accounts is the key to keeping up with the influencer!

Just recently, the supermodel shared she’s been indulging in Rip Van Wafels as an evening snack on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the snap, “these? another level.” We took a deep dive to find delicious treats and, as it turns out, they’re available at Amazon — and offer up a slew of health benefits.

Get the Rip Van Wafels for just $22 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, but are subject to change.

The Rip Van Wafels are a healthy snack made to channel the sugary-sweet waffles which have dominated the Belgian food scene for decades. These treats are packed with natural ingredients, offering three grams of sugar, six grams of fiber and 120 calories. They are soy-free, nut-free, kosher and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Simple ingredients like bourbon vanilla, molasses and cinnamon ensure no high fructose corn syrup or trans fats are needed to boost their deliciousness. Yes, you can indulge in these delightful wafels without cheating on your diet!

Oh, and here’s the thing — Bieber isn’t the only savvy shopper who’s a fan of this popular product. In fact, Amazon reviewers have taken to the e-commerce site to give these wafels 6,700 five-star ratings. Many raved about these wafels being “a great snack” to enjoy with their cup of joe in the mornings, which helped to satisfy their “sweet tooth.” Pro-tip: Experienced eaters also recommend people heat them up in the microwave. It’s an easy way to make the “low sugar and high fiber” delicacy that much more divine! This pick-me-up may boost your mood whenever you decide to consume it. Who cares if you can’t be on the next first-class flight to eat a Dutch Stroopwafel as you stroll by the river? You can channel Hailey Bieber and get your snack on right at home!

