Reviewers Say These Exfoliating Pads Are the Equivalent of a Facial

So many of Us either don’t have the time or the funds (or both!) to get regular facials. We may indulge on occasion if we’re feeling splurge-y, but when we can’t, there are plenty of at-home treatments which may actually measure up to professional aesthetician visits.

If you’re looking to give yourself a close-to-spa-level treatment, we can’t recommend these facial pads from Tula enough! Reviewers claim they offer the same benefits as a facial at a top spa, and best of all, it only takes two minutes to complete the full process.

Get the TULA Instant Facial Dual-Phase Treatment Pads for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Calling these pads an “instant facial” is particularly spot-on considering how quickly the pads jump into action! If you want a super fast treatment which shows real results, this is the perfect product for you. Each pad has two sides — one that’s pre-saturated with the exfoliating serum, and the other which helps polish off the exfoliating process. You start by applying the serum on the smooth side to your skin, then flip the pad around to the rougher, textured side and massage your complexion for up to two minutes. That’s it! It’s such a simple process, and you wouldn’t believe how incredibly effective it is.

Reviewers confirm the fabulous feedback, stating it’s “like [they] just went and got a facial.” And after just one application, you’ll immediately notice improvements in your skin! Shoppers say their complexions appeared more radiant, brighter and smoother in a matter of minutes. Some even report they could literally see the dead skin on the pad afterwards, which may be slightly gross to some — but oh-so-satisfying to those of Us who adore watching extractions on TikTok. Plus, that’s how you know these pads are truly working! You can use them once or twice per week to maintain your skin’s healthy appearance. As one reviewer says, these pads are the “nearest thing to a salon facial” you can get at home. We don’t know about you, but we’re sold.

