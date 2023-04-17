Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Saying no to yellow! If you’ve ever fully bleached or even lightly highlighted your hair before, you’ve probably used a purple shampoo to neutralize those yellow, brassy undertones and keep your hair looking icy. Some people even use a purple color corrector on their skin to address a sallow complexion. So… shouldn’t the same concept work for yellowing teeth?

Yes! It makes so much sense, and yet it’s not such a common thing. Most teeth whitening products we see are clear or white, from strips to toothpaste to mouthwash. We’ve tried them too, and we’ve been disappointed again and again. Plus, they can be really harsh on sensitive teeth. If you want something gentle, affordable and known for its ultra-quick results, it’s time to try this purple teeth whitening booster!

Get the Nolipem Purple Teeth Whitening Booster for just $20 at Amazon!

This color-correcting foam uses purple V34 technology to neutralize the yellow tones on your teeth, making them appear whiter and brighter. It may also help conceal stains, such as from drinking coffee or wine, while also cleaning your mouth and freshening your breath. Reviewers say the crisp mint flavor has a nice fruitiness to it too!

You can use this whitening foam in two different ways. The first is the fastest, which is perfect for if you’re rushing out of the door or hate having a long beauty routine. Simply swish two pumps around your mouth for 15 seconds before spitting. Just 15 seconds — and it’s designed to show results right away. You don’t have to wait a full week or more to start seeing a difference like with other products!

The other way to use this product is by brushing your teeth with it for two minutes. If you have a little extra time, this is totally encouraged! This method may yield even more noticeable results. Feel free to switch between the two methods too!

This enamel-safe foam is such a great choice for sensitive teeth and gums — and for anyone who doesn’t want to ruin their teeth by whitening them. Plus, 15 seconds to results with the possibility of a bigger improvement over time? Who wouldn’t want that?

