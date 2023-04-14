4-Minute Facial! Grab the New Launch From Vanessa Hudgens’ Skincare Line

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love checking out new celebrity skincare lines, but we tend to do so with a side of skepticism. Does the face behind the brand actually care about skincare? Were they heavily involved in the creation of their products? Do they truly stand by and use their own creations? Sometimes yes, sometimes no. In this case, it’s an astounding yes!

Vanessa Hudgens recently released the first product from her relaunched skincare brand, Know Beauty, which is on Amazon Prime. It’s a clay mask that’s known to act as a “four-minute facial”!

Get the Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

“My mission at Know Beauty is to create high-efficacy, accessibly priced skincare with unique natural ingredients that fit seamlessly into your beauty ritual,” Hudgens wrote in an Instagram post for the brand. “I am so excited to finally share what we have been working on for months, and introduce the Glacial Bay Clay Mask! It really came out of a personal need; I struggled with acne for much of my adult life. I keep going back to clay masks because I see an immediate difference in my skin.”

We love when stars get real about their skin issues — and share with us the products they use to solve them! This mask was specifically designed to designed to draw out impurities and oil, deeply cleansing and detoxifying skin while also helping to reduce hyperpigmentation and breakouts! We love it because it was designed to do all of the above without dehydrating the skin, like so many other clay masks out there!

Get the Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

This mask’s first key ingredient is colloidal clay, which may stimulate blood circulation for quick results. This clay is only harvested once per year from an active glacier in British Columbia! You’ll also find bentonite and kaolin clay in the mix to help absorb oil and impurities, exfoliate dead skin and reduce inflammation. There’s also brightening lactic acid — listed as Hudgens’ holy grail! — and giant sea kelp, which may soften skin, prevent wrinkles and strengthen your natural moisture barrier. No fillers, synthetic fragrances, parabens or animal products/testing — obsessed!

To use this mask, apply an even layer to clean, dry skin. Leave on for four minutes (or up to 10) before rinsing with warm water. A tip the brand listed on Instagram is to wash it off while it’s still slightly tacky to avoid accidentally drying out your skin. For combination to oily skin, use two to three times a week, and for sensitive and dry skin, use one or twice a week. Happy masking!

Get the Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds! Still not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This Self Tanner Is Ultra-Affordable and ‘Looks Very Natural’

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!