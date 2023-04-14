Hate the Fine Lines on Your Upper Lip? Try This Professional-Strength Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some fine lines and wrinkles that give our age away — and then there are some that actually make Us appear older than we are. Those are the true traitors! They tend to pop up most often around our eyes and around our mouth. Most of us already have an eye cream in our routine to address that area, but what about your upper lip?

We’re not talking about a lip balm here. We’re talking about something to address those “barcode lines” and nasolabial folds (a.k.a. laugh lines) that are practically impossible to prevent. No need to worry if you already have some popping up though — this product can help!

Get the Smooth Upper Lip Professional Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment for just $49 at Dermelect! Free shipping!

This treatment is made to not only address the appearance of vertical lip lines and laugh lines but to fade upper lip discoloration as well. It’s a professional-strength pick designed to smooth and brighten delicate skin — and keep your lipstick from feathering!

This lip treatment may fill and soften the look of lines with moisture-binding agents, boost collagen via cell-renewing peptides and fade the appearance of shadowy pigmentation under the nose. Goodbye, faux-mustache shadows! Melasma and smokers’ stains, begone!

We can thank ingredients like retinol, an anti-aging powerhouse, hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening arbutin for the notable results!

Dermelect designed this product to be an “excellent complement to an invasive filler or injection,” but you can most certainly use it directly on your natural skin. In fact, one reviewer even said they “haven’t felt the need to get filler” since they started using this treatment! Another shopper noted how this is the first product they’ve tried that actually made their lines appear “softer and less pronounced,” even within just a month of use. One also said they “have no doubt” their results will continue to improve with each and every use!

Using this product is super easy. It has a built-in applicator in the form of a smoothing, round ceramic tip that will glide gently across the skin without tugging. Simply apply a bit of the formula to the upper lip area and around the contours of your lips. Apply liberally, but try to aim for at least twice a day!

