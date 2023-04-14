This Self Tanner Is Ultra-Affordable and ‘Looks Very Natural’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Self tanners are available at a variety of different price points, but how much you pay doesn’t dictate how impactful the product may be. Some of our favorite self tanners are incredibly affordable, and one of our top picks lately is this St. Moriz tanning mousse!

This elixir is priced so well, and best of all, it works wonders for pale skin. Shoppers wholeheartedly agree it leaves you with a seriously natural looking tan — in fact, they compare it to getting a professional spray tan. Given the wide range of tanning essentials on the market which fall flat, this is truly a win in every sense!

Get the St. Moriz Instant Self Tanning Mousse (2 Pack) for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This mousse is not particularly different than options of similar consistencies when it comes to the application process. Using a tanning mitt is the best idea to make sure you wind up with a streak-free tan — in terms of routine, you apply the product onto clean and exfoliated skin in long circular strokes. Then, let the mousse dry — and after at least four-to-six hours, you can rinse it off without using any soap (only water). To deepen your tan, you can leave it on overnight and wash it off in the morning, which may help your gorgeous glow last longer. And don’t worry about the smell, because ecstatic reviewers confirm it doesn’t have that pesky self tanner scent which often lingers on the skin, even long after it’s washed off!

With this self tanner, you will receive a two pack, so each bottle will only cost you approximately $10 each. That’s particularly affordable considering tanners can cost as much as $50 for just one bottle, so you’re certainly snagging a good deal in this instance! Apparently, this self tanner has received some hype on TikTok (the ultimate way to discover new beauty finds these days), and it’s easily lived up to expectations. This is the key to appearing sun-kissed before you hit the beach or pool this summer. Looking tan year-round is officially within reach!

