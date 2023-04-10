This Teeth Whitening Prewash May Leave You 6 Shades Lighter in 5 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve tried so many teeth whitening methods at home, from strips to more complex blue light systems — and they do provide Us with satisfactory results! But relying on either of these two teeth whitening solutions can take up serious time, as they’re far from user-friendly.

But that’s not the case with this pre-rinse whitening wash from Supersmile! It only takes 30 seconds and may give you seriously fast whitening results comparable to both strips and other top treatments we’ve purchased in the past.

Get the Supersmile Extra Whitening Pre-Rinse for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2023, but are subject to change.



Here’s how it works: Before brushing your teeth, use this rinse like you would a mouthwash and swish it around for approximately thirty seconds, and then spit. Brush with your regular toothpaste afterwards, and then proceed with your day as planned! It’s beyond easy to add this tiny extra step to your daily routine. You can use it up to two times per day, but for more sensitive teeth or gums, it’s recommended that you start out with a once daily situation — or dilute the solution so it doesn’t feel as harsh.

You can incorporate any toothpaste you already have on hand, but chances are, you’ll yield better results when you use the same system along with the whitening rinse. On average, shoppers have seen their teeth get nine shades lighter, which is honestly incredible considering how easy it is to add this whitening process to the mix!

Get the Supersmile Extra Whitening Pre-Rinse for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers claim to be seriously impressed with this product. Many haven’t used a whitening measure like this one before, but are total believers now! Now, let’s be clear about one thing: Adding this pre-rinse to your regimen may not do the trick alone, but when it’s featured alongside other essential products, it can make all the difference and help boost the process. There’s clearly a reason why words like “amazing” and “excellent” are being repeated in reviews, and we can’t wait to see what the fuss is all about!

See it: Get the Supersmile Extra Whitening Pre-Rinse for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Supersmile and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!