This $37 Serum Might Have the Most Soothing Retinol Formula Ever

We all know how important retinol is as an ingredient in a serious skincare routine. It’s an anti-aging must-have, it’s excellent for acne, it can smooth rough texture and tone — it’s a do-it-all essential. It comes with a catch though. Since retinol is such a powerful ingredient, it can also be a little too intense, especially on sensitive skin!

We know the first time we tried a retinol product, our skin was seriously red, irritated and dry, and it took quite a while to recover and adapt. Ultimately, it was game-changing, but it made us passionate about recommending gentle formulas to others, especially as they get started. When Innisfree released its first retinol serum in 2022, we knew to expect good things — but it still managed to surpass expectations!

$37.00 See it!

Get the Innisfree Retinol Cica Moisture Recovery Serum for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Along with retinol, this serum is infused with Jeju Cica Liposomlogy™, designed to “cushion” the retinol for a gentler effect — one that may even soothe the skin thanks to ingredients like ceramide, hyaluronic acid and cica. Cica, AKA centella asiatica, has been found to have a “hydrating and moisturizing effect, improving at the same time the skin barrier function in healthy women.” (National Library of Medicine)

This serum also contains niacinamide and vitamin E, two tried-and-true favorites for improving dullness and providing antioxidant protection. All of these ingredients combined could mean a quick improvement in hydration, skin elasticity, firmness, etc. In a self-assessment clinical study, 93% of participants found their skin texture to be smoother after four weeks of using this serum. 87% also reported softer skin and 81% reported an overall improvement of their skin troubles!

While usually we’d recommend only using retinol at night, this gel formula is actually gentle enough for using twice a day. Apply one to two pumps to clean, toned skin. If it’s daytime, make sure to follow up with a sunscreen to protect both your skin and the retinol’s efficacy. Remember to moisturize as well!

