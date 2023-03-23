Erin Andrews Uses This $23 Pomade Stick to Tame Flyaways: ‘So Easy’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With beanie weather on its way out and spring rain and summer humidity on the horizon, we’re starting to worry about our hair. We were excited to make the wardrobe switch to tank tops and mini dresses, but our hair can seriously struggle when the weather stars to warm up. The frizz, the flyaways!

Want to keep your hair looking sleek without having to dedicate an hour or more to styling it? You might just need a little pomade. But let’s make things even easier and better for on-the-go occasions. With this recommendation from Erin Andrews, just a few quick swipes could change your life!

As a sportscaster and television personality, Andrews knows a thing or two about quick fixes for a camera-ready look, even while traveling. That’s why we were thrilled when she revealed a list of products she “can’t live without” to The Strategist. It’s how we found this R+Co pomade stick!

“A lot of people don’t realize I have to do my own hair on the road,” the former Dancing With the Stars co-host revealed. “My makeup artist introduced me to this stick, and it is amazing. So now when I do my sit-downs or my first shoot, I just take it and apply it and it helps mat down my flyaways and get them to stick. It’s about the size of a jumbo lipstick, so it’s easy to keep with you and throw in your purse.”

This pomade stick is the perfect size for a purse or even a pocket, and it can be applied whether your hair is damp or dry — no need to worry about applying it directly after a shower! Just twist the bottom to raise the product up, as you would a deodorant, and apply on the scalp line to tame flyaways. Have a pixie cut? You can also apply it all over for texture and definition!

Looking for clean beauty only? You’ll be relieved to know this pomade stick is free of parabens, sulfates SLS and SLES, petrolatum, mineral oil and gluten, It’s also cruelty-free and vegan!

