10 Best Back-Smoothing Bras That Look Totally Seamless Under Clothing

Bras are only as good in the front as they are in the back — especially underneath clothing! Not sure what we mean? Think about it — the back is where bulging typically occurs, so we look out for undergarments that make everything look smooth and seamless. Stealthy and sleek is the name of the game!

Generally speaking, a wider strap in the back can do the trick, but there are some bras which take it to another level where extra smoothing may be necessary. Whether you feel like you need a little or a great deal of smoothing support, we have a slew of styles that can give you confidence, style, comfort and, most importantly, a seamless appearance!

Wacoal Back Appeal Underwire Minimizer Bra

Not only are the side straps wide enough to smooth you out, the shoulder straps in the back of this bra provide extra material for a seamless finish!

$68.00 See it!

Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra

Even if you’re rocking a super tight compression top while hitting the gym, you can feel confidently smooth and supported by this sports bra!

Starting at $46.00 See it!

Dominique Intimates Meryl Front Closure Minimizer Bra

Though this bra looks skimpy in the back, it has a wide racerback style on the other side which can easily provide the back smoothing you crave!

$47.00 See it!

Warner’s Women’s No Side Effects T-Shirt Bra

This bra has a unique angled design on the sides which ensures the smoothing effect benefits virtually every body type!

Starting at $20.00 See it!

JishinGal Women’s Filifit Sculpting Uplift Bra

If you’re looking for some full coverage action, you won’t find anything better than this bra — plus, you can even try wearing it as a bustier top!

$30.00 See it!

Glamorise Women’s Wonderwire Lace Front-Closure Bra

Front closure bras like this one always have the benefit of a smoothing back, and we adore the lacy vibes it exudes!

Starting at $32.00 See it!

Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra

Some strapless styles don’t have a wide enough band in the back, but this one does — and it’s a “holy grail” according to reviewers!

Starting at $24.00 See it!

Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette

This bestselling bralette is as popular as it is for a reason — aesthetically perfect, comfy and surprisingly supportive!

Starting at $22.00 See it!

Natori Bliss Perfection Bralette

Low-key days which don’t require a wired bra are made for this lightweight, wire-free bralette!

$66.00 See it!

Lively The Lace Strapless Bra

The back of this gorgeous lace strapless bra is made with mesh and is extra wide, which will smooth the back out to perfection!

$45.00 See it!

